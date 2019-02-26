Australia asks India, Pakistan to exercise restraint

Australia on February 26 urged both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint after Indian Air Force carried out a pre-dawn strike on the biggest training camp of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed in Balakot.

"Australia urges both sides to exercise restraint, avoid any action which would endanger peace and security in the region and engage in dialogue to ensure that these issues are resolved peacefully," the Australian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement was released by the Australian Embassy.

It said Pakistan must take urgent and meaningful action against terrorist groups in its territory, including Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has claimed responsibility for the February 14 terror attack in Pulwama, and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

"Pakistan must do everything possible to implement its own proscription of Jaish-e-Mohammed. It can no longer allow extremist groups the legal and physical space to operate from its territory," the Australian Foreign Ministry said.

"These steps would make a substantial contribution to easing tensions and resolving the underlying causes of conflict," it said.