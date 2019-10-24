Ausa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ausa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ausa is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Below is the Maharashtra Poll Ausa Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):

Voter turnout was 67.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.86% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Basavraj Madhavrao Patil won this seat by a margin of 8858 votes, which was 5.06% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 174942 votes.