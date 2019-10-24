Ausa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ausa Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ausa Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Ausa constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Ausa is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Latur district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 67.73% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.86% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Basavraj Madhavrao Patil won this seat by a margin of 8858 votes, which was 5.06% of the total votes polled. INC polled a total of 174942 votes.Basawaraj Madhavrao Patil won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the SS candidate by a margin of 14795 votes. INC polled 166185 votes, 50.86% of the total votes polled.
