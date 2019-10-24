Aurangabad West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Aurangabad West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aurangabad West is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 64.63% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.2% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Shirsat won this seat by a margin of 6927 votes, which was 3.72% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 185980 votes.