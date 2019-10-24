Aurangabad West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Aurangabad West Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aurangabad West Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Aurangabad West constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Aurangabad West is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Voter turnout was 64.63% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 50.2% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sanjay Shirsat won this seat by a margin of 6927 votes, which was 3.72% of the total votes polled. SS polled a total of 185980 votes.Shirsat Sanjay Pandurang won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the INC candidate by a margin of 14211 votes. SS polled 119850 votes, 48.4% of the total votes polled.
