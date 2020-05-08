App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 12:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Aurangabad train accident: Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 5 lakh aid for kin of deceased labourers

At least 14 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who were sleeping on rail tracks, were mowed down by a goods train near Karmad station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra in the early hours of Friday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers from the state in a train accident in Maharashtra and announced a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to their families.

At least 14 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, who were sleeping on rail tracks, were mowed down by a goods train near Karmad station in Aurangabad district in Maharashtra in the early hours of Friday.

Two other labourers were injured in the accident.

Close

"I have spoken to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and demanded a probe into the accident besides aid to their families," Chouhan said and announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased labourers.

related news

A team of officials will be dispatched to Aurangabad to take care of the injured migrants and make necessary arrangements for their treatment, he said.

"I am also in touch with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to get updates about the treatment and other arrangement being made for them," he said.

The migrant workers were walking along the rail tracks to reach Bhusawal from Jalna, 40km from Karmad, on way to their villages in Madhya Pradesh. They slept off on the tracks due to exhaustion, an official said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 8, 2020 12:10 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Shivraj Singh Chouhan #Train Accident

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Madhya Pradesh updates labour laws: All you need to know about what has changed

Madhya Pradesh updates labour laws: All you need to know about what has changed

Coronavirus lockdown | Mall owners say one-size-fits-all approach for rent waiver may not work

Coronavirus lockdown | Mall owners say one-size-fits-all approach for rent waiver may not work

SBI shuts Kolkata LHO wing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SBI shuts Kolkata LHO wing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.