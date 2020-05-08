App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 08, 2020 11:48 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Aurangabad train accident: Rs 5 lakh compensation for each victim

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has declared Rs 5 lakh each has been announced as ex gratia compensation to families of the deceased in the Aurangabad train accident, ANI has reported.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office has declared Rs 5 lakh each has been announced as ex gratia compensation to families of the deceased in the Aurangabad train accident, ANI has reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad.

He said all possible assistance was being provided.

Seventeen migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on May 8 morning.

In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".

The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday condoled the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. The workers were mowed down by a goods train early this morning.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families," Naidu said on Twitter.

According to police, the workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the rail tracks. They had slept on the tracks due to exhaustion.

[With PTI inputs]

First Published on May 8, 2020 11:40 am

tags #Aurangabad train accident #Current Affairs #India

