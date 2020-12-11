Aurangabad farmer's family received Rs 23 crore in Mumbai-Nagpur expressway land acquisition deal

Representative image

For the Koltes of Tuljapur village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, March 12, 2018, was a momentous day in their lives. That day, the Kolte family, comprising of three brothers and their families, had become "crorepatis", as they say.

March 12 was the day when about Rs 23.4 crore were deposited into Dnyaneshwar Dugambar Kolte's bank account, the largest payout from the state government for surrendering 9.5 acres of their 16-acre ancestral land for the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway.

Now, with the first phase of the expressway expected to be ready for traffic from 2021, the land acquisition for the project is being touted as the fastest in India. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said last week that the highway would be ready by next year.

Officials told The Times of India that the land acquisition was completed within a year and a half. "Any delay would have cost us an additional Rs 5,600 crore a year. Offering a huge compensation package to farmers was the best option," HV Argunde, Deputy Collector and administrator for the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), said.

Compensation also played a vital role in pacifying the agitating farmers. When the 701-km road project was initiated in 2016-17, protests broke out across 10 districts on the route. With the government amending its land acquisition policy and with a compensation five times the market value of the land being offered, the agitation winded down.

"We paid Rs 8,000 crore to acquire 25,000 acres from 34,000 families," informed Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC.

The story of the project, agitation, and the payout is reflected in the changed fortunes of the Kolte family. According to Dnyaneshwar, a state government employee, the annual income of the family from farming was Rs 3 to 5 lakh.

"The family was emotionally attached to the property, but when we started calculating the compensation that was being offered, we changed our minds," he said.

In fact, one of the Kolte brothers, Bhausaheb, spearheaded the agitation in Aurangabad. Attached to the land, he had to be convinced by the other brothers to accept the package. Moreover, the Kolte's land was considered prime property since it touched the existing Aurangabad-Jalgaon Highway.

There were differences within the family, but they were eventually ironed out and now the brothers have, with their respective share, invested in fixed deposits as also to build new homes.

"An entire generation of farmers suffered because of the previous land acquisition policies. Compensation was meagre and they spent decades in litigation. This had to end," Argunde said.