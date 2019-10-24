Aurangabad East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Aurangabad East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aurangabad East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Aurangabad East constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Aurangabad East is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Aurangabad East Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update (please refresh the page for the latest results):
Voter turnout was 66.99% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.81% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save won this seat by a margin of 4260 votes, which was 2.43% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 175429 votes.Darda Rajendra Jawaharlal won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 15225 votes. INC polled 125040 votes, 38.54% of the total votes polled.
Assembly Election 2019 Results Updates:
Catch Maharashtra Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Haryana Election Result 2019 updates, news and views here
Catch Bypoll Results 2019 updates, news and views here
For full coverage, click here.The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .