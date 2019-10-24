Aurangabad East Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Aurangabad East Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aurangabad East is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 66.99% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 52.81% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Atul Moreshwar Save won this seat by a margin of 4260 votes, which was 2.43% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 175429 votes.