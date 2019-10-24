Aurangabad Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Aurangabad Central Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Aurangabad Central Election Result 2019 LIVE: Get latest and updated election counting result of Aurangabad Central constituency of Maharashtra including election results, candidates, news, voting percentage and much more
Aurangabad Central is an Assembly constituency in Marathwada region of Maharashtra in Aurangabad district. This seat is reserved for General category.
Below is the Maharashtra Poll Aurangabad Central Assembly Election Result 2019 LIVE update
Voter turnout was 65.76% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 54.26% in 2009.
In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Sayed Imtiaz Jalil won this seat by a margin of 19982 votes, which was 10.59% of the total votes polled. AIMIM polled a total of 188728 votes.Jaiswal Pradeep Shivnarayan won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 8384 votes. IND polled 135941 votes, 36.75% of the total votes polled.
