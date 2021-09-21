MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

AUKUS alliance neither relevant to Quad nor will impact on its functioning: India

Shringla said while the AUKUS (Australia, the UK and the US) is a security alliance among the three countries, the Quad is a plurilateral grouping with a vision for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

PTI
September 21, 2021 / 08:49 PM IST
The new security agreement among the US, UK and Australia is neither relevant to the Quad nor will have any impact on its functioning, and they are not groupings of a similar nature, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said (Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka)

The new security agreement among the US, UK and Australia is neither relevant to the Quad nor will have any impact on its functioning, and they are not groupings of a similar nature, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said (Image: Twitter/@ihcdhaka)

The new security agreement among the US, UK and Australia is neither relevant to the Quad nor will have any impact on its functioning, and they are not groupings of a similar nature, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday, in the first reaction from India on the contentious alliance.

Shringla said while the AUKUS (Australia, the UK and the US) is a security alliance among the three countries, the Quad is a plurilateral grouping with a vision for a free, open, transparent and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

"AUKUS is a security alliance between three countries. We are not party to this alliance. From our perspective, this is neither relevant to the Quad nor will it have any impact on its functioning," Shringla said at a media briefing.

Under the deal, Australia will get technology from the US and UK to build nuclear-powered submarines.

The alliance is seen as an effort to counter China''s growing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Close

Related stories

France reacted angrily to the formation of the new alliance as it resulted in Paris effectively losing a multi-billion dollar deal to build 12 conventional submarines for Australia. France is also upset over its exclusion from the alliance.

China has also slammed the formation of the AUKUS.

"Let me make it clear that the Quad and AUKUS are not groupings of a similar nature. I will try and qualify that. The Quad is a plurilateral grouping," Shringla said.

The Quad comprises India, the US, Japan and Australia.

The foreign secretary said the member states of Quad have a shared vision for the Indo-Pacific and they are working towards it.

"The Quad has adopted a positive, proactive agenda with a wide array of initiatives at the global level to address some of the issues of the day," he said.

"This includes dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic including supply of vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region, it includes working on new and emerging technologies, it includes working on issues like climate change, infrastructure, maritime security and education, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," Shringla added.

He said initiatives under Quad are designed to cater to the requirements of the Indo-Pacific region.

"On the other hand, AUKUS is a security alliance between three countries," he said.

The AUKUS partnership was unveiled by US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and British PM Boris Johnson on Thursday.

France on Friday recalled its ambassadors to the US and Australia for consultations following the unveiling of the pact.

Asked about apprehensions about nuclear proliferation as the deal provides for support to Australia to develop a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, Shringla referred to Canberra''s position on the matter.

"I saw that the Australians have clarified that they are working on a nuclear-propelled submarine. That means propulsion is based on nuclear technology but it would not have any nuclear weapons and as such will not be in contravention with any of Australia''s international commitments with regard to the issue of nuclear proliferation," he said.

Asked about India''s defence cooperation with the US, he said, "We have come a long way", adding India has access to some of the important defence equipment from its perspective.

"I think we have every reason to be satisfied with the level of our defence engagement with the US. It is a partnership, it is based on a mutuality of requirements and at the same time it is graduating to the level where we can co-produced and innovate together," he said.
PTI
Tags: #Australia #India #Quad nations #UK #USA
first published: Sep 21, 2021 08:49 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

Simply Save | Common mistakes to avoid while filing your income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.