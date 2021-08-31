Audi crashes into pole in Bengaluru: 7 dead including MLA's son

Six people, including three women, died on the spot.

Seven people including the son of a Tamil Nadu MLA killed last night at 2:30 am as Audi Q3 with a VIP number plate went over a footpath and crashed into a pole.

According to the police, "No one sitting in the car wearing the seat belt, the Audi Q3 driver lost control of the speeding car that went over a footpath and crashed into a pole around 2.30 am that killed all the seven people , including the son of a Tamil Nadu MLA."

A CCTV clip shows the moment the car smashed into the pole at a great speed, a wheel flying off instantly. The car was completely wrecked, its front part reduced to mangled steel.

Six people, including three women, died on the spot, the seventh died in the hospital. The son of DMK MLA Y Prakash and his wife were in the group. All were in their twenties, enjoying a late night joyride.