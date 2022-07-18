English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Option Omega 3.0 : 12 days Retail Option Traders Online Conference at just Rs. 600. Exclusively for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Attempts of forces to harm India's interests must be thwarted: PM Modi

    In an address at a naval seminar, Modi said national defence is no longer limited to borders but has a much broader ambit.

    PTI
    July 18, 2022 / 06:41 PM IST

    Attempts of forces, be it from within India or abroad, to harm the country’s interests must be thwarted effectively, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on July 18 while highlighting the need for a 'whole-of-government approach' to combat myriad national security challenges.

    In an address at a naval seminar, Modi said national defence is no longer limited to borders but has a much broader ambit and the armed forces and other stakeholders must work together to bolster the country’s military capabilities.

    He said as India establishes itself on the global stage, there have been constant attacks on it through misinformation and disinformation campaigns. The prime minister said his government has developed a new defence ecosystem in the country to boost domestic defence manufacturing.

    "In the last eight years, we have not only increased the defence budget, but we have also ensured that it is useful in the development of defence manufacturing ecosystem in India itself," he said. "Today, a large part of the budget earmarked for the purchase of defence equipment is being spent on procurement from Indian companies," he said.

    The prime minister said India’s defence imports have come down by about 21 per cent in the last four-five years and the country is now moving fast from being a major defence importer to becoming a significant exporter.
    PTI
    Tags: #defense #Narendra Modi #national security #PM
    first published: Jul 18, 2022 06:41 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.