Attempts being made to defame BJP govt: Rajnath

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh today said attempts were being made to "defame" the government, and slammed the opposition while apparently referring to the Supreme Court's judgement in the judge B H Loya death case.

Addressing a gathering at Silvassa, the capital of the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli (DNH), Singh said the NDA government wants to take all political parties along for the development of the country.

"We want to make India a healthy, clean, and developed country, a powerful nation, and want to see India as the leader of the world. And we need blessings of all of you for this. Our government is constantly working in this direction. But there are repeated attempts by some people to defame our government by talking nonsense," Singh said.

"You saw the court's verdict yesterday. When I say our government wants to develop the country, it wants to do so not on its own but by taking all political parties along," he said, apparently referring to the Loya case ruling.

The Supreme Court yesterday dismissed pleas seeking an independent probe in the alleged mysterious death of special CBI judge B H Loya, ruling that the judge died of natural causes.

Singh was here to inaugurate a host of development projects, worth Rs 120 crore in all.

He said he was happy to see that the decisions taken at a July 2017 meeting of the advisory committee of DNH in New Delhi were being implemented well.

With proximity to Mumbai, the "film city," there was a potential for DNH to get a special status to attract movie-makers, he said.

"There is huge potential for industrial development. It is because I believe that tariffs here are lower than most states, and single-window system is also available," Singh said.

Silvassa will soon get medical and engineering colleges, and talks were underway with the Union Human Resource Development Ministry for setting up a university, he said.

Singh also laid the foundation stone for a bridge over the Daman Ganga river during his visit.