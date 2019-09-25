Attacking India not an option: Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, on September 24, said that his government does not wish to launch a military attack against India over the abrogation of Article 370 provisions, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He made this statement at a media briefing on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting, which is scheduled to take place in New York later this week. Khan reportedly plans to rake the Kashmir issue at the meet of world leaders, slamming India for alleged human rights violations in the Valley.

According to a Live Mint report, Khan, who has been vehemently opposing India’s decision on Kashmir, said, “We can’t attack India. Clearly that’s not an option. Apart from that, we are doing everything possible.”

Khan, however, has warned of repercussions far worse, pointing at possibilities of Islamic radicalization, Economic Times reported. He even foretold an uprising from all the Kashmiri politicians, who have been detained/ or are under house arrest, as they have "lost the fear of death".

What must be noted here is that Khan made these comments within weeks of making oblique warnings of a nuclear war if India doesn’t rescind on its decision to scrap J&K's special status. He has also been pressuring the international community to intervene to ensure that the animosity between the two countries does not spiral out of proportion.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has reiterated time and again that the decision taken on August 5 remains to be an "internal" affair and doesn’t need foreign mediation of any sort.