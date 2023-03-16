 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atta prices down Rs 6-8 per kg in last 2 months on Centre's move to sell 50 lakh ton in open mkt: Flour Millers body

PTI
Mar 16, 2023 / 06:29 PM IST

Roller Flour Millers’ Federation of India (RFMFI) on Thursday said prices of wheat and wheat flour (atta) have come down by Rs 6-8 per kg in the last two months, following the government’s decision to sell grain in the open market.

The association said the wheat production is estimated at around 106-110 million tonnes in 2022-23 crop year. It also demanded that the export ban on wheat and wheat products, including atta (wheat flour), maida (fine wheat flour) and suji (semolina) should continue during the 2023-24 fiscal, according to a statement.

RFMFI noted that the government’s decision to launch Open Market Sales Scheme (OMSS) on January 25 has resulted in a reduction in prices of wheat and wheat products by Rs 600-800 per quintal pan-India basis.

According to Roller Flour Millers’ Federation, atta prices are currently hovering around Rs 2,600-3,000 per quintal vis-a-vis Rs 3,400-3,800 per quintal in the mid of January 2023. The Centre is selling 50 lakh tonnes in the open market to cool down prices.