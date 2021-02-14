Atrocious, diversionary tactic: Opposition leaders, academics condemn arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi

A student of Mount Carmel College in Bengaluru, Disha is among the notable climate activists in India.

The arrest of climate change activist Disha Ravi, in connection with the "toolkit" case being investigated by the Delhi Police, drew condemnation from opposition leaders and academics on February 14.

The action taken by the Delhi Police, which reports to the Union Home Ministry, was labelled as "atrocious" by activists who were appalled by Disha's arrest. A group of academics, in a joint statement, referred to the police action as the Centre's "diversionary tactic".

CPI(ML) leader Kavitha Krishnan tagged the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter, as she demanded the immediate release of the 21-year-old Disha.

"Immediately release Disha Ravi. Youth and environmental activists are the pride of their home countries and the entire globe. They're fighting for our futures," she tweeted.

Former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh also lashed out at the government over her arrest. "Completely atrocious. This is unwarranted harassment and intimidation. I express my full solidarity with Disha Ravi," the Congress veteran said.

Also read: Who is Disha Ravi? All you need to know about the climate activist arrested in 'toolkit' case



Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on the anniversary of Pulwama Attacks? You have the answer in this pair of headlines. pic.twitter.com/lkft38pNBj

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) February 14, 2021

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor also marked his angst on social media, stating that "activists are in jail while accused terrorists are on bail".

A group of 79 noted activists and academia members, based in several parts of the country, issued a joint statement calling for her release.

"The current actions of the Indian Government, instead, amount to gagging democracy itself," the statement read, adding that the current actions of the central government are aimed at "diverting" the country's focus from the "real issues like the ever-rising cost of fuel and essential items".

The arrest of Disha is also part of the government's measures to "delegitimise the ongoing farmers' protest and the nationwide solidarity it has generated", it further added.

Support for the embattled climate activist also emerged from abroad, with UK MP Claudia Webbe calling for global condemnation of her arrest.

"A climate activist from India she campaigns for clean air, clean water and a liveable planet. She is now facing state sanctioned violence for peacefully supporting farmers. Silence is not an option we must all condemn this act of suppression," she said.

"India has arrested Disha Ravi, a 21-year-old climate activist, for her role in sharing (and possibly editing) a toolkit that explains how people abroad can express solidarity with Indian farmer protestors. Let that sink in," Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director of think tank Asia Program said.

Disha sent was to a five-day remand by a Delhi court on February 14, a day after she was arrested from her Bengaluru-based residence. The police has claimed that she was one of the editors of the "toolkit" - a Google document which the government is viewing as a plan of action to stoke "economic, cultural, social and regional tensions" in India.