Atmanirbhar Bharat will not relegate India to a stage of impoverished socialism: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 11 said Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, will not relegate the country to a stage of 'impoverished socialism' and the country will "get prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times."

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi's) call for this is to build on India's skill and technology," Sitharaman said.

"We are ensuring the setting up of dedicated production facilities of active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic equipment, across six states in the country. We are offering incentives to businessmen to set up businesses in these sites," she added.

PM Modi has been highlighting the relevance of Atmanirbhar Bharat ever since its announcement in May in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister had, during his Independence Day speech, highlighted the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during this need of the hour.