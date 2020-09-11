172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|atmanirbhar-bharat-will-not-relegate-india-to-a-stage-of-impoverished-socialism-nirmala-sitharaman-5828541.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Watch Subhadip Nandy talk about Intraday Trading Simplified on Sunday, 13th September at 11 AM
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Atmanirbhar Bharat will not relegate India to a stage of impoverished socialism: Nirmala Sitharaman

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi's) call for this is to build on India's skill and technology," Sitharaman said

Moneycontrol News
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File image: Reuters)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 11 said Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, will not relegate the country to a stage of 'impoverished socialism' and the country will "get prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times."

"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi's) call for this is to build on India's skill and technology," Sitharaman said.

"We are ensuring the setting up of dedicated production facilities of active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic equipment, across six states in the country. We are offering incentives to businessmen to set up businesses in these sites," she added.

Close
PM Modi has been highlighting the relevance of Atmanirbhar Bharat ever since its announcement in May in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic. The prime minister had, during his Independence Day speech, highlighted the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during this need of the hour.
First Published on Sep 11, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #Aatmanirbhar Bharat #Current Affairs #India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.