Atmanirbhar Bharat will not relegate India to a stage of impoverished socialism: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on September 11 said Atmanirbhar Bharat, or self-reliant India, will not relegate the country to a stage of 'impoverished socialism' and the country will "get prominence in having a say in global dynamics, like in ancient times."
"Prime Minister (Narendra Modi's) call for this is to build on India's skill and technology," Sitharaman said.
"We are ensuring the setting up of dedicated production facilities of active pharmaceutical ingredients and diagnostic equipment, across six states in the country. We are offering incentives to businessmen to set up businesses in these sites," she added.