'Atmanirbhar Bharat' spirit pervades everyday life from cricket field to COVID fight: PM Modi

'Atmanirbhar Bharat' mission has become a part of everyday life of the country and its spirit pervades from the cricket field to COVID-19 management, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He also hailed the country's scientists and health professionals for effectively tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Atmanirbhar Bharat is not only about technological advancement and progress. It has become part of everyday life of the nation," he said, addressing the 18th convocation of Tezpur University digitally from New Delhi.

In this context, he referred to the miraculous victory of the young Indian cricket team in Australia which overcame multiple challenges to win the Test match series.

"They faced the challanges boldly and came up with new solutions despite a string of injuries and lack of experience. A positive mindset always leads to positive results which is the essence of Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

"We should learn to take risks and overcome fear of failure," Modi said.

Speaking about India's fight against the pandemic, the prime minister said there was scepticism about how such a large country will tackle it.

"Our COVID-19 management showed where there is resolve and resilience, resources come naturally. And today the world's largest vaccination programme is under way in India," he said.

The prime minister said immense opportunities have opened up for the students in the Northeast with improved connectivity and strengthening of the education and health care sectors.

Tezpur University's Innovation Centre and its initiatives for grassroots innovation are an example of 'vocal for local'. They are instrumental in solving the problems of the people of the region, he said.