Atmanirbhar Bharat: Defence Ministry approves procurement of military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore

In a big boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore will be sourced from domestic players. "This is the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and these are the first set of AoNs accorded with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorisation of Buy Indian (IDDM)," the ministry said.

Acquisition proposals approved include the DRDO-designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems for the IAF, next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.

"Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," the ministry said.