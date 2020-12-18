MARKET NEWS

Atmanirbhar Bharat: Defence Ministry approves procurement of military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore

Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry.

Moneycontrol News
December 18, 2020 / 07:44 AM IST
In a big boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, equipment amounting to Rs 27,000 crore will be sourced from domestic players.

The Defence Ministry on December 17 approved a proposal to procure weapons and military equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore, including six airborne warning and control system aircraft, for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

In a big boost to the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, equipment worth Rs 27,000 crore will be sourced from domestic players. "This is the first meeting of the DAC under the new regime of Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 and these are the first set of AoNs accorded with majority AoNs being accorded in the highest categorisation of Buy Indian (IDDM)," the ministry said.

Acquisition proposals approved include the DRDO-designed and developed Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C) systems for the IAF, next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy and Modular Bridges for the Indian Army.

In a statement, the defence ministry said the DAC approved capital acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms and equipment required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at an approximate cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

"Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," the ministry said.
