ATM Cash Crunch Live: PM Modi has destroyed India's banking system, says Rahul Gandhi

Live now
Apr 18, 2018 10:08 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
highlights
ATM cash crunch to be resolved in 5-7 days: Rajiv Kumar
Cash crisis tells how PM Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc: Sitaram Yechury
Cash shortage due to logistical issues, says RBI
More than adequate currency in circulation, says FM Arun Jaitley
RBI says no shortage of currency, but steps up printing of notes at 4 presses
Removal of AAP advisers a tactic to divert attention from cash crunch, rapes: Raghav Chadha
ATM cash crunch to be resolved in 5-7 days: Rajiv Kumar
Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that the ATM cash crunch in various parts of the country would be normalised in five to seven days.
According to the Ministry of Finance's statement, the country has seen an unusual spurt in currency demand in the past three months. The statement added that this unusual spurt in demand was seen more in some parts of the country -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.
Cash crisis tells how PM Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc: Sitaram Yechury
CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, "ATMs were empty in November 2016. ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP: People suffer."
Referring to the government's demonetisation decision in November 2016, when the government had announced withdrawal of the then Rs 500/1000 notes and subsequently introduced new Rs 2,000 notes, Yechury said the country is still paying the price of "a sudden midnight Firman (order) of demonetisation".
In a series of tweets, he said the demonetisation did not kill terrorism and it did not kill corruption or fake currency either. "But it has certainly killed the Indian economy. The cash crisis tells us how Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc," he added.
In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the cash crunch was a reminder of the demonetisation days. "Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of Demonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country?" she said in a tweet.
Cash shortage due to logistical issues, says RBI
The Reserve Bank of India said that the shortage may be felt in some pockets largely due to logistical issues of replenishing ATMs frequently and the recalibration of ATMs being still underway. "RBI is closely monitoring both these aspects,” the bank regulator said.
However, as a matter of precaution, RBI is taking steps to move currency to areas which are witnessing unusually large cash withdrawals, the banking regulator added.
An estimated 10-12 percent of the total ATMs are facing cash crunch. The government estimates the situation will normalise in the next week.
RBI and government have formed committees in states to ensure adequate stock of currency. The supply of Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes will be stepped up in the next few days, officials said.
For the last few weeks, South Indian states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have reportedly seen ATMs go dry. They are now joined by Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, as people in these states are said to be returning home empty-handed from ATMs.
Cash crunch grips nation again; 3 possible reasons why
As the reports surfaced, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley acknowledged the issue by calling it a "temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas".
Opposition says 'terror of note ban' has returned as 'financial emergency'
Opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the government over cash crunch in ATMs and banks in several parts of the country, saying the "terror of note ban" has returned to haunt the people and dubbed the situation as a "financial emergency".
On the back foot, the government attributed the cash shortage to an unusual spurt in demand in last three months, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the "temporary shortage" in certain states is being "tackled quickly" and that there is "more than adequate" currency in circulation.
Currency shortage was reported from several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and poll-bound Karnataka, among other states.
Several ATMs in the national capital also saw long queues and soon ran out of cash. In his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the "terror of note-ban" has again gripped the country and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the banking system with his demonetisation decision.
The Congress chief also took to Twitter to attack Modi, alleging he "snatched" the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from the pocket of every Indian and "gave" it to Nirav Modi, but was neither speaking a word about it nor facing Parliament. Nirav Modi, an accused in the alleged Rs 12,700-crore scam at state-run Punjab National Bank, has been absconding.
More than adequate currency in circulation, says FM Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that there is more than adequate currency in circulation and with the banks after acknowledging that there have been reports of cash crunch in may states.
The FM stated that the ministry has reviewed the currency situation and the shortage is caused due to ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas, which is being tackled quickly.
“There has been unusual spurt in currency demand in the country in last three months. In the current month, in the first 13 days itself, the currency supply increased by Rs45,000 crore. This unusual spurt in demand is seen more in some parts of the country like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry added that both the government and Reserve Bank of India “have taken all steps to meet this unusual demand”.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank says restores cash supply in Kashmir valley
Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Tuesday said it has restored sufficient cash supply in the valley with the timely support of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
"Amid a scenario wherein most of the states in India are facing cash crunch and chain of ATMs stand cash starved, J&K Bank with the timely support of Jammu Regional Office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored sufficient cash supply in the Kashmir valley," a spokesman of the bank said in a statement.
Acting on the disruptions reported in the functioning of ATMs due to cash starvation, J&K Bank requested the RBI to mitigate the sufferings of the people by providing sufficient cash in the valley.
Several ATMs across the valley had gone dry after deficient cash supplies hit the currency chests here few days ago. The cash situation had further deteriorated following three consecutive holidays last weekend.
RBI says no shortage of currency, but steps up printing of notes at 4 presses
Amid news reports of a cash crunch from some parts of the country, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday clarified that there is sufficient cash in RBI vaults and currency chests.
However, with ATMs facing shortage of cash, RBI has ramped up printing of notes in all the four presses, it said.
“It has been reported in a section of the media that there is shortage of currency in certain parts of the country. It is clarified at the outset that there is sufficient cash in the RBI vaults and currency chests. Nevertheless, printing of the notes has been ramped up in all the 4 note presses,” RBI said in a statement.
"BJP and their friends have stolen the country's money, that's why there is no money in the ATMs,... Modi ji has destroyed the banking system of this country," Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said.
Removal of AAP advisers a tactic to divert attention from cash crunch, rapes: Raghav Chadha
AAP leader Raghav Chadha said today that his removal as an adviser to the Delhi government, along with eight others, was a tactic to divert the people's attention from the incidents of rape and the cash crunch in ATMs and banks in some parts of the country.
"Impressive diversionary tactics by the MHA (Ministry of Home Affairs), at the behest of BJP. To divert attention from spate of rapes, cash crunch, etc., an opportune time to rake up non-issues with AAP like retrospective sacking for a post I held for 45 days in 2016 for a paltry sum of Rs 2.50," Chadha tweeted.
Chadha, who is a chartered accountant, was appointed as an adviser to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia from January 16 to March 31 2016 to "use his talent" in preparation of the budget.
A former treasurer of the AAP, Chadha is a known to be close to both Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Sisodia.
According to an order issued by the General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that the posts of advisers are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister of Delhi.
Appointment of nine advisers was accordingly cancelled. Among the eight other advisers whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), and Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).
Good morning reader, this blog will keep you posted on developments around the ongoing cash crunch across the country.