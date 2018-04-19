ATM cash crunch Live: India may need another Rs 1 lakh crore notes to meet demand

Live now
Apr 19, 2018 09:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
PM Modi 'solely responsible' for cash crunch: Congress
Mobile wallet companies see spike in digital transactions
India may need additional Rs 1 lakh crore to meet cash demand
ATMs in some states still out of cash; 80% working now
'Ghost' of demonetisation has returned to haunt government: P Chidambaram
Cash crunch: SBI Research pegs shortfall at Rs 70,000 crore
ATMs go dry in Bihar, Deputy CM says situation will normalise soon
RBI worried over rise in one-day default norms breach
Corruption has only multiplied since demonetisation, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
Cash situation at ATMs improving, says SBI
Amid cash crunch, Ahmedabad police tweets to pay challan online
Cash Crunch likely due to higher food grain procurement under MSP
Cash shortage neither sudden nor temporary, says Telangana minister KT Rama Rao
Nearly 80% ATMs will function within 24 hours
Sufficient cash in the system, says SBI Chairman
No cash crunch in country right now: Subhash Chandra Garg
ATMs across the country go dry, govt steps in to allay fears
P Chidambaram slams govt for cash crunch; says supply 'arbitrarily reduced'
Cash crunch issue will be sorted in 2-3 days: Dinabandhu Mohapatra
ATM cash crunch to be resolved in 5-7 days: Rajiv Kumar
Cash crisis tells how PM Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc: Sitaram Yechury
Cash shortage due to logistical issues, says RBI
More than adequate currency in circulation, says FM Arun Jaitley
RBI says no shortage of currency, but steps up printing of notes at 4 presses
Removal of AAP advisers a tactic to divert attention from cash crunch, rapes: Raghav Chadha
RBI should first acknowledge there's a cash shortage, says Praveen Chakravarty
RBI should first acknowledge that there's a cash shortage, Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman, Data Analytics, Congress told CNBC TV18 in an interview.
The RBI and the government must clarify if there's a demand related problem or a supply related one and explain where the problem is, Chakravarty added.
Demand-supply mismatch not the first time, says Rituraj Kishore Sinha
The mismatch between demand and supply of specific currency denominations is not the first time, Rituraj Kishore Sinha, Group Managing Director, SIS told CNBC TV18 in an interview.
A Rs 2,000 note is not conducive for high velocity and changes hands much less than a smaller denomination note Sinha added.
Opposition leader claims was unable to withdraw cash from ATMs in Amreli
Opposition leader Paresh Dhanani claimed that he could not withdraw cash from any ATMs in his hometown Amreli on Wednesday.
"Since there was no cash in the ATMs in my hometown, I have to take it from my wife. This government is not even allowing us to withdraw our own money while some businessmen are getting all the money and even managed to flee," he told a party gathering in Arvalli district.
Earlier, deputy chief minister Nitin Patel had acknowledged that banks were facing cash crunch and said the government was in touch with the RBI to ensure enough cash is supplied to banks. Bank officials had said they were getting only one- tenth of the required cash leaving them helpless to replenish ATMs.
Gujarat seeks Central, RBI help to tide over cash crunch
Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday expressed hope that the ongoing cash crunch in the state will end soon as the Centre and the Reserve Bank have given a positive response in this regard.
"The state government has already informed RBI about the issue. The chief secretary also had a talk with the Union finance secretary on the issue. We have also drawn the attention of central leadership, urging them to release more cash to the state," Rupani told reporters in Gandhinagar.
"We've been assured that the ongoing problem will be solved very soon" he added. Meanwhile, Opposition leader Paresh Dhanani claimed that he could not withdraw cash from any ATMs in his hometown Amreli on Wednesday.
PM Modi 'solely responsible' for cash crunch: Congress
The Congress on Wednesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "solely responsible" for the cash crunch in the country, claiming that it was a result of his demonetisation decision.
Congress leader Pawan Khera accused the government of doing politics instead of focussing on governance. Senior party leader and former finance minister also said the "ghost" of demonetisation had come to haunt the government and alleged that the Rs 2,000 notes were printed only to help hoarders. He also said there was a possibility that people had lost confidence in the banking system due to the "bank scams" and they were not putting their surplus money into the banks.
Khera alleged that the government and its mouthpieces were coming up with fresh excuses daily, but they had to answer questions about where the people should keep their money as the cash crunch and scams had shattered their faith in the banking sector.
"This government is continuously doing cheap politics all day long and and is not focussing on governance. How will the country run like this? There is a cash crunch in the country and the government and its mouthpiece are coming out with new excuses and theories," he told reporters.
Khera alleged that the cash crunch was was a result of demonetisation for which the prime minister was solely responsible.
Govt's favour towards smaller denomination may lead to cash crunch, says S K Ghosh
The government is trying to change the currency composition in favour of smaller denomination notes, this forced shift may be leading to the cash crunch, S K Ghosh, Chief Economic Advisor, SBI told CNBC TV18 in an interview.
"The ATMs may not have the capacity to dispense many notes of smaller denomination," Ghosh added.
Mobile wallet companies see spike in digital transactions
Mobile wallet companies including Paytm, Mobikwik and Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Wednesday said they have seen a significant jump in digital transactions amid a recent currency shortage at ATMs and banks in some parts of the country.
One97 Communications, which owns the Paytm brand, said it has seen a 30 per cent surge in transactions from several cities across India compared to the last month. It added that this growth has been registered from major parts of states like Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Assam, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana, among others.
"In the wake of the ongoing cash crunch, customers are using more of our services, which has led to phenomenal growth in money transfers and QR-based payments in the cities where the ATMs have gone dry," Paytm COO Kiran Vasireddy said.
According to government officials, cash position across the country is improving fast with over 80 percent of 2.2 lakh ATMs operating normally on Wednesday.
Upasana Taku, co-founder and director of MobiKwik, said the recent cash crunch has ensured that more customers are using mobile wallets for their payments. "Over the last few days, we have seen a surge of 27 percent in our digital payments as well as QR-based payments to merchants, primarily driven by the consumers in regions where the cash crunch is acute. We are also seeing a 33 per cent increase in KYC/e-KYC requests," she added.
A PhonePe spokesperson said the current cash shortage has led to a further spike in digital transactions on its platform.
A quick recap of yesterday's developments:
> Senior Finance Ministry officials held video conferencing with public sector banks during which they have been asked to replenish the ATMs with 500 rupee notes.
> SBI said the cash availability has improved at its ATMs in the last 24 hours, while some other banks including PNB, Canara Bank and Axis Bank maintained the cash shortage was limited to select pockets.
> The RBI had also sought to allay concerns saying there was no currency shortage in the system and steps were being taken to ramp up printing of notes on Tuesday and to move currency to areas which are witnessing unusually large cash withdrawals.
> Former finance minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, however, said the "ghost" of demonetisation has come back to haunt the government and the RBI and alleged that the Rs 2,000 notes were printed only to help hoarders. Chidambaram added there was a possibility that people have lost confidence in the banking system due to the "bank scams" and they were not putting their surplus money into the banks. D
Opposition alleges Rs 2,000 notes for hoarders only; Banks say currency availability improving
Stepping up their attack on the government on the currency crunch issue, the Opposition on Wednesday alleged the Rs 2,000 notes were introduced only to help hoarders, even as banks asserted that the cash availability at ATMs have improved.
A report from SBI Research, a unit of the government-run banking behemoth State Bank of India, meanwhile pegged the total 'cash shortfall' in the system at about Rs 70,000 crore — an amount equivalent to a third of the monthly withdrawals at ATMs.
Officials asserted that the cash position is improving fast with over 80 percent of 2.2 lakh ATMs now operating normally — a day after the government admitted that an "unusual" spurt in cash demand had led to many ATMs running dry in several states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and poll-bound Karnataka.
Currency management sole domain of RBI, says D K Mittal
Currency management is the sole domain of RBI and the government has no role to play, D K Mittal, Former Secretary, Department Of Financial Services told CNBC TV18 in an interview.
"RBI has made a mistake in its anticipation of demand for currency notes," Mittal said.
Mittal added that it is not fair to say currency is not available in market as there have been no complaints that bank branches do not have notes.
Uttar Pradesh says no cash crisis, enough currency with all banks
The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said there is no cash crunch in the state as RBI has made enough cash available with all leading banks.
"RBI Kanpur and Lucknow offices have made enough cash available for currency chests of banks. Main banks like SBI, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Central Bank, ICICI, HDFC have confirmed availability of enough cash in their currency chests," an official spokesperson said .
"RBI is continuously reviewing supply of currency in ATMs by banks. Cash is available in 17,000 bank branches in the state. There are 19,000 ATMs in the state and strict directives have been issued to ensure availability of cash in them," he said. He said that after media reports, the state government officials reviewed the situation with banks and found that the situation is normal.
India may need additional Rs 1 lakh crore to meet cash demand
India may need an additional Rs 70,000-1 lakh crore to meet the cash demand of the growing economy in the country, reported Economic Times.
Experts believe that it may take at least two weeks to print that much currency, however, the current cash shortage in some parts of the country may be overcome sooner as the Reserve Bank of India and banks gear up to plug gaps in cash-supply logistics.
Good morning readers, this blog will keep you posted on developments around cash crunch across India.
ATMs in some states still out of cash; 80% working now
ATMs in some parts of the country continued to remain out of cash today as the government scrambled to rush currency to meet an "unusual spurt in demand" ahead of looming polls.
ATMs in cities of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra and poll-bound Karnataka were either not operating or showed no cash signs, reminiscent of post demonetisation scene. Some ATMs in the national capital too were reported to be out of service.
The government on its part claimed that the situation was fast improving with over 80 percent of 2.2 lakh ATMs operating normally today as against 60 percent yesterday. (PTI)
'Ghost' of demonetisation has returned to haunt government: P Chidambaram
Former finance minister P Chidambaram today said the "ghost" of demonetisation has come back to haunt the government and alleged that the Rs 2,000 notes were printed only to help hoarders.
In the wake of cash crunch in some parts of the country, he also said there was a possibility that people have lost confidence in the banking system due to the "bank scams" and they were not putting their surplus money into the banks.
"The ghost of demonetisation has come back to haunt the Govt/RBI. Why are ATMs still being re-calibrated even 17 months after demonetisation? (PTI)
Cash crunch: SBI Research pegs shortfall at Rs 70,000 crore
Even as government and Reserve Bank have asserted that there is no currency shortage, SBI Research today pegged the cash shortfall in the system at a whopping Rs 70,000 crore, which is a third of the monthly withdrawals at ATMs.
In a note that comes a day after reports of currency shortages made national headlines, it depended on nominal economic growth, currency with the public and the rise in digital transactions to arrive at the shortfall estimate.
A 9.8 percent nominal GDP growth would have taken the currency available with the public to Rs 19.4 trillion by March 2018, as against the actual availability of Rs 17.5 trillion, it said, stressing that the gap of Rs 1.9 trillion is not the shortfall. (PTI)
ATMs go dry in Bihar, Deputy CM says situation will normalise soon
Majority of ATMs of public and private sector banks in Patna and elsewhere in Bihar have gone dry much to the distress of the citizens.
With shortage of currency leading to public outrage, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has exuded confidence saying that the situation will be normal soon, and people will not have to face problems in getting cash.
In the state capital, majority of ATMs displayed 'No cash' and 'Out of service' signs, forcing people to hop from one ATM to another in a desperate bid to get cash.
The city has nearly 1,500 ATMs of different banks and majority of them are not operating due to shortage of currency.
Most of the people, who were reminded of their inability to withdraw cash from ATMs immediately after demonetisation, are at a loss as to why the ATMs have gone dry now. (PTI)
RBI worried over rise in one-day default norms breach
Reserve Bank deputy governor NS Vishwanathan today raised concerns over the large number of borrowers failing on the one-day default norm, and asked the lenders to take this as a warning indicator warranting action.
Amidst rising bad loans, which have crossed 10 percent of the system, the Reserve Bank had on February 12 released a revised framework on bad loan resolution, under which banks will have to disclose defaults even if the interest repayment is overdue by just one day and have to a resolution plan in place within 180 days.
Failing to find a resolution within this stipulated time, the defaulting company will have to be referred to insolvency courts as the RBI had abolished all the extant debt resolutions mechanisms. (PTI)
Maharashtra govt says no cash crisis in state
Maharashtra government has not received any reports of cash crunch in the state, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Tuesday but added that the
Reserve Bank has been requested to provide details of the prevailing cash situation in the state.
"As of now, we have not received any complaints of cash shortages at ATMs in the state. However, this may be due to people not registering a complaint with us. Yet, if we receive any complaint, it will be taken up seriously," Mungantiwar told PTI.
Corruption has only multiplied since demonetisation, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
Congress' All India Congress Committtee convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said that corruption has only multiplied since demonetisation.
Chaturvedi stated that the BJP’s cash reserves have increased by over 80 percent. "Where has this money come from? Who benefited from demonetisation?" she questioned.
"The plan behind demonetisation was to take India towards a digital economy. But there is more cash in the system after demonetisation. What was the achievement of demonetisation? The people of the country have been cheated," Chaturvedi said.
The Congress convenor added that over 13 states are facing a cash crunch, Rs 7 lakh crores have gone out of supply and the govt has deprived people of the money they need during the wedding and sowing season.
There is no such crisis, says Axis Bank on cash crunch
When asked about its ATMs, private sector Axis Bank said it has enough cash, which is "better than the industry average and there is no such crisis".
"Even if there are cases of ATMs running out of money it is because people from other banks are coming to withdraw money," a Axis Bank official told PTI.
The Reserve Bank had said last evening that there was no shortage of currency even as it has ramped up printing of notes at all its four presses.
The finance ministry too had said printing of Rs 500 notes was being increased five-fold.
Cash situation at ATMs improving, says SBI
India's largest lender SBI said today that cash availability at its ATMs has increased in the past 24 hours following reports of currency shortages and ATMs running dry from different parts of the country.
Several other lenders, including PNB, Canara Bank and Axis Bank claimed that cash shortage at ATMs was limited to select pockets.
Unusual spurt in demand for currency led to many ATMs and banks running out of cash in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, poll-bound Karnataka and some other states even as the government and the RBI assured the public that there was no currency shortage.
"Availability of cash in SBI ATM has improved in the last 24 hours. Efforts are being made on a continuous basis to improve the cash availability further in a few geographies. Overall issue of less cash should come to normalcy within soonest possible time, " said Neeraj Vyas, DMD (Chief Operating Officer), SBI.
In a statement by SBI, he further said that the bank is constantly monitoring the situation and making immense efforts to ensure the supply of currency in abundance at all our ATMs.
A SBI spokesperson said that in general, the normalcy rates at the bank's ATMs remains at 92 per cent. "It had dropped to around 85 per cent yesterday. But the situation has improved today."