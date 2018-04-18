ATM Cash Crunch Live: Govt interacts with PSB, assures nearly 80% ATMs to function within 24 hours

Live now
Apr 18, 2018
Govt has started video conferencing with PSBs on cash situation. It assured that nearly 80 percent of the ATMs will start functioning within a day, reports CNBC TV18.
As ATMs run out of cash in many states, a look at which state has how many cash machines. (Image: Network18 creative)
Is govt planning to discontinue Rs 2000 notes, asks TMC MP
Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi today asked the government to come out with the "real reasons" behind the cash crunch across the country, including whether there are plans to discontinue the Rs 2,000 denomination notes.
"I feel that the real reason for the cash crunch is because the government has perhaps decided to discontinue the Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes," Trivedi, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, said here.
Demanding an immediate statement from the government on "the truth behind the cash crunch", he told PTI that "the people have a right to know and you cannot hoodwink them in a democracy."
Asking whether the printing of the Rs 2,000 notes has been stopped, the Lok Sabha member said "the government should not hide facts from the people" and added that he has himself not been getting this high value currency note from the banks over the past few months.
Referring to the demonetisation exercise in 2016, Trivedi said the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were brought in then to match the quantum of money that had gone out of circulation due to the scrapping of the old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currencies.
Several opposition parties had yesterday questioned the cash crunch, with Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking whether there was a financial emergency in the country.
In a tweet, she had said "Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs."
Amid cash crunch, Ahmedabad police tweets to pay challan online
Amid cash crunch, Ahmedabad police has put out a tweet asking traffic offenders to pay their challan online and not make excuses of cash shortage when caught by the traffic police.
"Get a good excuse next time! Now you can pay your e-challan online. Visit the website and enter your Vehicle Registration Number to fetch details and Pay Challan. Official Website - https://payahmedabadechallan.org," Ahmedabad police tweeted.
Kanhaiya Kumar dubs ATM cash crunch 'Swachh ATM Yojana'
After a period of nearly one a and a half year, PM Narendra Modi-led central government hit by the Opposition on cash crisis once again.
76.24% ATMs are functional, says govt
Over 76.24 percent ATMs are functional so far and the government expects 80 percent of them to be functional by tomorrow, reports ET Now.
The government has assessed the possible reasons behind the high demand, a government official told the channel.
The official added that the sudden cash crunch may be partly due to higher procurement under MSP by the government and subsidy payments.
Cash Crunch likely due to higher food grain procurement under MSP
A government official says that the sudden cash crunch is likely due to higher food grain procurement under MSP, reports CNBC TV18.
"RBI has over Rs 2 lakh crore worth of smaller denominated currency notes," the official added.
Cash shortage neither sudden nor temporary, says Telangana minister KT Rama Rao
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said in a tweet that the ongoing cash crunch situation is neither sudden nor temporay.
"Sir, with due respect the cash shortage in Banks & ATMs is neither sudden nor temporary. I’ve been hearing complaints for over 3 months repeatedly in Hyderabad," Rao tweeted.
Rao asked the RBI and Finance Ministry team to dig deeper and not brush away an issue that is eroding people’s confidence in banking system.
Govt halts printing of Rs 2000 notes
Department of Economic Affairs secretary Subhas Garg said that Rs 2000 note is not being printed for the past few days. He, however, added that this does not affect the overall supply of Rs 2,000 notes.
The government suspects Rs 2,000 notes were being hoarded and it plans to increase five-fold the printing of Rs 500 notes.
Cash crunch in Bihar since last 5-6 days: Bihar FM Sushil Modi
"From five-six days, there has been a cash crunch at banks in Bihar, I spoke to officials at both RBI and banks, they said that in the next few days problem will be sorted. RBI said less supply has caused a problem and it will be solved in a day or two," Sushil Modi, Bihar Finance Minister, told ANI.
"Another week with bad headlines for the BJP with Cash Crunch, after Kathua and Unnao which was after SC/ST Act. Bad times for the BJP. Bura Waqt. All those fundamentalists, pray harder you guys," Chetan Bhagat tweets.
Cash crunch: 'This is not demonetisation part 2, problem is the high share of Rs 2,000 notes'
Rituraj Sinha, Group MD of the country's second largest cash logistics player SIS, says that Rs 200 and Rs 100 denomination notes should be pushed to rectify the problem.
Sufficient cash in the system, says SBI Chairman
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar in an interview to CNBC-TV18 backed Jaitley's statement, saying that there is enough currency in circulation.
"Currency in circulation is at Rs 18.29 lakh crore. There is sufficient cash in the system,"Kumar said.
The Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have stepped in to tackle the shortage of cash in several states.
"The government has formed state-wise committee and RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It will be done in 3 days," state MoS Finance Shiv Shukla said.
No cash crunch in country right now: Subhash Chandra Garg
"There is no cash crunch or cash shortage in the country right now," Economic Affairs Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg said in an interview to CNBC TV18, adding that the total currency supply in the country stands at Rs 18 lakh crore compared to the demonetisation levels of Rs 17.5 lakh crore.
Garg explained that the reserves keep Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore currency to meet unexpected spike in currency demand, adding that the government has ramped up currency printing from 500 crore per day to 2500 crore per day.
The fear of currency shortage may have led to heavy cash withdrawals, Garg said.
ATM Cash Crunch: Banks and suppliers blame RBI for slow cash supply
The cash crunch also proved that the push for digitisation in banking and payments is not going as planned, since the demand for cash is clearly rising.
ATMs across the country go dry, govt steps in to allay fears
Unusual spurt in currency demand in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh as well as poll-bound Karnataka led to dry ATMs in several parts of the country, sending the government scrambling to make contingency plans to cover the deficit.
The government said it suspects that Rs 2,000 notes were being hoarded and plans to increase 5-fold the printing of Rs 500 notes. Within a month, it said, Rs 70,000-75,000 crore will be printed.
The Reserve Bank said the printing of currency has been ramped up in all the four note presses, and the shortage in some pockets is due to logistical issues.
ATMs of both public and private sector lenders in several cities were either not operating or showed no cash signs, a situation that officials insisted was not alarming and did not warrant panic. Cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were impacted by the cash crunch. Some ATMs downed shutters with 'No cash' and 'Out of service' signs, prompting the government to move currency from surplus regions. Some ATMs in national capital Delhi too went dry.
Political leaders from Rahul Gandhi of Congress to TMC's Mamata Banerjee trained guns on the government saying ATMs running dry was a reminder of demonetisation days. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured hassled customers that the government will fix the problem quickly, officials attributed the cash crunch to crop procurement and hoarding of high denomination currency ahead of elections in Karnataka.
Such crisis was however not witnessed in any of the previous procurement seasons.