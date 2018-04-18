ATM Cash Crunch Live: Cash situation at ATMs improving, says SBI

Live now
Apr 18, 2018 04:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Cash situation at ATMs improving, says SBI
India's largest lender SBI said today that cash availability at its ATMs has increased in the past 24 hours following reports of currency shortages and ATMs running dry from different parts of the country.
Several other lenders, including PNB, Canara Bank and Axis Bank claimed that cash shortage at ATMs was limited to select pockets.
Unusual spurt in demand for currency led to many ATMs and banks running out of cash in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, poll-bound Karnataka and some other states even as the government and the RBI assured the public that there was no currency shortage.
"Availability of cash in SBI ATM has improved in the last 24 hours. Efforts are being made on a continuous basis to improve the cash availability further in a few geographies. Overall issue of less cash should come to normalcy within soonest possible time, " said Neeraj Vyas, DMD (Chief Operating Officer), SBI.
In a statement by SBI, he further said that the bank is constantly monitoring the situation and making immense efforts to ensure the supply of currency in abundance at all our ATMs.
A SBI spokesperson said that in general, the normalcy rates at the bank's ATMs remains at 92 per cent. "It had dropped to around 85 per cent yesterday. But the situation has improved today."
Maharashtra govt says no cash crisis in state
Maharashtra government has not received any reports of cash crunch in the state, finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said on Tuesday but added that the
Reserve Bank has been requested to provide details of the prevailing cash situation in the state.
"As of now, we have not received any complaints of cash shortages at ATMs in the state. However, this may be due to people not registering a complaint with us. Yet, if we receive any complaint, it will be taken up seriously," Mungantiwar told PTI.
Corruption has only multiplied since demonetisation, says Priyanka Chaturvedi
Congress' All India Congress Committtee convenor Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said that corruption has only multiplied since demonetisation.
Chaturvedi stated that the BJP’s cash reserves have increased by over 80 percent. "Where has this money come from? Who benefited from demonetisation?" she questioned.
"The plan behind demonetisation was to take India towards a digital economy. But there is more cash in the system after demonetisation. What was the achievement of demonetisation? The people of the country have been cheated," Chaturvedi said.
The Congress convenor added that over 13 states are facing a cash crunch, Rs 7 lakh crores have gone out of supply and the govt has deprived people of the money they need during the wedding and sowing season.
There is no such crisis, says Axis Bank on cash crunch
When asked about its ATMs, private sector Axis Bank said it has enough cash, which is "better than the industry average and there is no such crisis".
"Even if there are cases of ATMs running out of money it is because people from other banks are coming to withdraw money," a Axis Bank official told PTI.
The Reserve Bank had said last evening that there was no shortage of currency even as it has ramped up printing of notes at all its four presses.
The finance ministry too had said printing of Rs 500 notes was being increased five-fold.
As ATMs run out of cash in many states, a look at which state has how many cash machines. (Image: Network18 creative)
Is govt planning to discontinue Rs 2000 notes, asks TMC MP
Trinamool Congress leader Dinesh Trivedi today asked the government to come out with the "real reasons" behind the cash crunch across the country, including whether there are plans to discontinue the Rs 2,000 denomination notes.
"I feel that the real reason for the cash crunch is because the government has perhaps decided to discontinue the Rs 2,000 denomination currency notes," Trivedi, who is a member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance, said here.
Demanding an immediate statement from the government on "the truth behind the cash crunch", he told PTI that "the people have a right to know and you cannot hoodwink them in a democracy."
Asking whether the printing of the Rs 2,000 notes has been stopped, the Lok Sabha member said "the government should not hide facts from the people" and added that he has himself not been getting this high value currency note from the banks over the past few months.
Referring to the demonetisation exercise in 2016, Trivedi said the Rs 2,000 denomination notes were brought in then to match the quantum of money that had gone out of circulation due to the scrapping of the old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 currencies.
Several opposition parties had yesterday questioned the cash crunch, with Trinamool Congress chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asking whether there was a financial emergency in the country.
In a tweet, she had said "Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several States. Big notes missing. Reminder of #DeMonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country? #CashCrunch #CashlessATMs."
Amid cash crunch, Ahmedabad police tweets to pay challan online
Amid cash crunch, Ahmedabad police has put out a tweet asking traffic offenders to pay their challan online and not make excuses of cash shortage when caught by the traffic police.
"Get a good excuse next time! Now you can pay your e-challan online. Visit the website and enter your Vehicle Registration Number to fetch details and Pay Challan. Official Website - https://payahmedabadechallan.org," Ahmedabad police tweeted.
Kanhaiya Kumar dubs ATM cash crunch 'Swachh ATM Yojana'
After a period of nearly one a and a half year, PM Narendra Modi-led central government hit by the Opposition on cash crisis once again.
76.24% ATMs are functional, says govt
Over 76.24 percent ATMs are functional so far and the government expects 80 percent of them to be functional by tomorrow, reports ET Now.
The government has assessed the possible reasons behind the high demand, a government official told the channel.
The official added that the sudden cash crunch may be partly due to higher procurement under MSP by the government and subsidy payments.
Cash Crunch likely due to higher food grain procurement under MSP
A government official says that the sudden cash crunch is likely due to higher food grain procurement under MSP, reports CNBC TV18.
"RBI has over Rs 2 lakh crore worth of smaller denominated currency notes," the official added.
Cash shortage neither sudden nor temporary, says Telangana minister KT Rama Rao
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said in a tweet that the ongoing cash crunch situation is neither sudden nor temporay.
"Sir, with due respect the cash shortage in Banks & ATMs is neither sudden nor temporary. I’ve been hearing complaints for over 3 months repeatedly in Hyderabad," Rao tweeted.
Rao asked the RBI and Finance Ministry team to dig deeper and not brush away an issue that is eroding people’s confidence in banking system.
Nearly 80% ATMs will function within 24 hours
Govt has started video conferencing with PSBs on cash situation. It assured that nearly 80 percent of the ATMs will start functioning within a day, reports CNBC TV18.
Govt halts printing of Rs 2000 notes
Department of Economic Affairs secretary Subhas Garg said that Rs 2000 note is not being printed for the past few days. He, however, added that this does not affect the overall supply of Rs 2,000 notes.
The government suspects Rs 2,000 notes were being hoarded and it plans to increase five-fold the printing of Rs 500 notes.
Cash crunch in Bihar since last 5-6 days: Bihar FM Sushil Modi
"From five-six days, there has been a cash crunch at banks in Bihar, I spoke to officials at both RBI and banks, they said that in the next few days problem will be sorted. RBI said less supply has caused a problem and it will be solved in a day or two," Sushil Modi, Bihar Finance Minister, told ANI.
"Another week with bad headlines for the BJP with Cash Crunch, after Kathua and Unnao which was after SC/ST Act. Bad times for the BJP. Bura Waqt. All those fundamentalists, pray harder you guys," Chetan Bhagat tweets.
Cash crunch: 'This is not demonetisation part 2, problem is the high share of Rs 2,000 notes'
Rituraj Sinha, Group MD of the country's second largest cash logistics player SIS, says that Rs 200 and Rs 100 denomination notes should be pushed to rectify the problem.