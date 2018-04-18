ATM Cash Crunch Live: Amid shortage, Karnataka police seize currency notes worth Rs 7 crore in Belagavi

ATMs across the country go dry, govt steps in to allay fears

Unusual spurt in currency demand in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh as well as poll-bound Karnataka led to dry ATMs in several parts of the country, sending the government scrambling to make contingency plans to cover the deficit.

The government said it suspects that Rs 2,000 notes were being hoarded and plans to increase 5-fold the printing of Rs 500 notes. Within a month, it said, Rs 70,000-75,000 crore will be printed.

The Reserve Bank said the printing of currency has been ramped up in all the four note presses, and the shortage in some pockets is due to logistical issues.

ATMs of both public and private sector lenders in several cities were either not operating or showed no cash signs, a situation that officials insisted was not alarming and did not warrant panic. Cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were impacted by the cash crunch. Some ATMs downed shutters with 'No cash' and 'Out of service' signs, prompting the government to move currency from surplus regions. Some ATMs in national capital Delhi too went dry.

Political leaders from Rahul Gandhi of Congress to TMC's Mamata Banerjee trained guns on the government saying ATMs running dry was a reminder of demonetisation days. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured hassled customers that the government will fix the problem quickly, officials attributed the cash crunch to crop procurement and hoarding of high denomination currency ahead of elections in Karnataka.

Such crisis was however not witnessed in any of the previous procurement seasons.

