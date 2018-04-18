ATM Cash Crunch Live: Amid shortage, Karnataka police seize currency notes worth Rs 7 crore in Belagavi

Live now
Apr 18, 2018 12:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Sufficient cash in the system, says SBI Chairman
No cash crunch in country right now: Subhash Chandra Garg
ATMs across the country go dry, govt steps in to allay fears
P Chidambaram slams govt for cash crunch; says supply 'arbitrarily reduced'
Cash crunch issue will be sorted in 2-3 days: Dinabandhu Mohapatra
ATM cash crunch to be resolved in 5-7 days: Rajiv Kumar
Cash crisis tells how PM Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc: Sitaram Yechury
Cash shortage due to logistical issues, says RBI
More than adequate currency in circulation, says FM Arun Jaitley
RBI says no shortage of currency, but steps up printing of notes at 4 presses
Removal of AAP advisers a tactic to divert attention from cash crunch, rapes: Raghav Chadha
Cash crunch in Bihar since last 5-6 days: Bihar FM Sushil Modi
"From five-six days, there has been a cash crunch at banks in Bihar, I spoke to officials at both RBI and banks, they said that in the next few days problem will be sorted. RBI said less supply has caused a problem and it will be solved in a day or two," Sushil Modi, Bihar Finance Minister, told ANI.
"Another week with bad headlines for the BJP with Cash Crunch, after Kathua and Unnao which was after SC/ST Act. Bad times for the BJP. Bura Waqt. All those fundamentalists, pray harder you guys," Chetan Bhagat tweets.
Cash crunch: 'This is not demonetisation part 2, problem is the high share of Rs 2,000 notes'
Rituraj Sinha, Group MD of the country's second largest cash logistics player SIS, says that Rs 200 and Rs 100 denomination notes should be pushed to rectify the problem.
Sufficient cash in the system, says SBI Chairman
SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar in an interview to CNBC-TV18 backed Jaitley's statement, saying that there is enough currency in circulation.
"Currency in circulation is at Rs 18.29 lakh crore. There is sufficient cash in the system,"Kumar said.
The Centre and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have stepped in to tackle the shortage of cash in several states.
"The government has formed state-wise committee and RBI also formed committee to transfer currency from one state to other. It will be done in 3 days," state MoS Finance Shiv Shukla said.
No cash crunch in country right now: Subhash Chandra Garg
"There is no cash crunch or cash shortage in the country right now," Economic Affairs Secretary, Subhash Chandra Garg said in an interview to CNBC TV18, adding that the total currency supply in the country stands at Rs 18 lakh crore compared to the demonetisation levels of Rs 17.5 lakh crore.
Garg explained that the reserves keep Rs 2.5-3 lakh crore currency to meet unexpected spike in currency demand, adding that the government has ramped up currency printing from 500 crore per day to 2500 crore per day.
The fear of currency shortage may have led to heavy cash withdrawals, Garg said.
ATM Cash Crunch: Banks and suppliers blame RBI for slow cash supply
The cash crunch also proved that the push for digitisation in banking and payments is not going as planned, since the demand for cash is clearly rising.
ATMs across the country go dry, govt steps in to allay fears
Unusual spurt in currency demand in states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh as well as poll-bound Karnataka led to dry ATMs in several parts of the country, sending the government scrambling to make contingency plans to cover the deficit.
The government said it suspects that Rs 2,000 notes were being hoarded and plans to increase 5-fold the printing of Rs 500 notes. Within a month, it said, Rs 70,000-75,000 crore will be printed.
The Reserve Bank said the printing of currency has been ramped up in all the four note presses, and the shortage in some pockets is due to logistical issues.
ATMs of both public and private sector lenders in several cities were either not operating or showed no cash signs, a situation that officials insisted was not alarming and did not warrant panic. Cities and towns across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were impacted by the cash crunch. Some ATMs downed shutters with 'No cash' and 'Out of service' signs, prompting the government to move currency from surplus regions. Some ATMs in national capital Delhi too went dry.
Political leaders from Rahul Gandhi of Congress to TMC's Mamata Banerjee trained guns on the government saying ATMs running dry was a reminder of demonetisation days. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley assured hassled customers that the government will fix the problem quickly, officials attributed the cash crunch to crop procurement and hoarding of high denomination currency ahead of elections in Karnataka.
Such crisis was however not witnessed in any of the previous procurement seasons.
P Chidambaram slams govt for cash crunch; says supply 'arbitrarily reduced'
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday slammed the government for the cash crunch in some parts of the country, saying cash supply had been "arbitrarily reduced".
In a series of tweets, Chidambaram said as a rule, cash supply must grow at the same rate as the economy is growing and the government was obliged to provide as much cash as people need at any given time.
"A government is obliged to provide as much cash as the people need at any given time. Government or RBI cannot arbitrarily control the supply of cash. If RBI has injected sufficient cash, it is obliged to tell the people why there is a cash shortage," he said.
Chidambaram alleged the cash shortage may be because cash supply had been "arbitrarily reduced". Currency shortage was reported from several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and poll-bound Karnataka, among other states. Several ATMs in the national capital also saw long queues and soon ran out of cash.
Cash crunch issue will be sorted in 2-3 days: Dinabandhu Mohapatra
Bank Of India CEO Dinabandhu Mohapatra requested people to not panic assuring that there is adequate cash in the system and the cash crunch issue will be sorted in 2-3 days in an interview to CNBC TV18.
"Cash situation is under control and banks have adequate cash. The government has asked to waive cash handling charges levied by banks," Mohapatra added.
ATM cash crunch to be resolved in 5-7 days: Rajiv Kumar
Financial Services Secretary Rajiv Kumar said that the ATM cash crunch in various parts of the country would be normalised in five to seven days.
According to the Ministry of Finance's statement, the country has seen an unusual spurt in currency demand in the past three months. The statement added that this unusual spurt in demand was seen more in some parts of the country -- Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar.
Cash crisis tells how PM Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc: Sitaram Yechury
CPI (M) leader Sitaram Yechury said, "ATMs were empty in November 2016. ATMs are empty now. And the only party flush with cash is the BJP: People suffer."
Referring to the government's demonetisation decision in November 2016, when the government had announced withdrawal of the then Rs 500/1000 notes and subsequently introduced new Rs 2,000 notes, Yechury said the country is still paying the price of "a sudden midnight Firman (order) of demonetisation".
In a series of tweets, he said the demonetisation did not kill terrorism and it did not kill corruption or fake currency either. "But it has certainly killed the Indian economy. The cash crisis tells us how Modi's demonetisation disaster is still wreaking havoc," he added.
In Kolkata, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the cash crunch was a reminder of the demonetisation days. "Seeing reports of ATMs running out of cash in several states. Big notes missing. Reminder of Demonetisation days. Is there a Financial Emergency going on in the country?" she said in a tweet.
Cash shortage due to logistical issues, says RBI
The Reserve Bank of India said that the shortage may be felt in some pockets largely due to logistical issues of replenishing ATMs frequently and the recalibration of ATMs being still underway. "RBI is closely monitoring both these aspects,” the bank regulator said.
However, as a matter of precaution, RBI is taking steps to move currency to areas which are witnessing unusually large cash withdrawals, the banking regulator added.
An estimated 10-12 percent of the total ATMs are facing cash crunch. The government estimates the situation will normalise in the next week.
RBI and government have formed committees in states to ensure adequate stock of currency. The supply of Rs 500 and Rs 200 notes will be stepped up in the next few days, officials said.
For the last few weeks, South Indian states including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have reportedly seen ATMs go dry. They are now joined by Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh, as people in these states are said to be returning home empty-handed from ATMs.
Cash crunch grips nation again; 3 possible reasons why
As the reports surfaced, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley acknowledged the issue by calling it a "temporary shortage caused by 'sudden and unusual increase' in some areas".
Opposition says 'terror of note ban' has returned as 'financial emergency'
Opposition parties on Tuesday slammed the government over cash crunch in ATMs and banks in several parts of the country, saying the "terror of note ban" has returned to haunt the people and dubbed the situation as a "financial emergency".
On the back foot, the government attributed the cash shortage to an unusual spurt in demand in last three months, and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the "temporary shortage" in certain states is being "tackled quickly" and that there is "more than adequate" currency in circulation.
Currency shortage was reported from several parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar and poll-bound Karnataka, among other states.
Several ATMs in the national capital also saw long queues and soon ran out of cash. In his Lok Sabha constituency Amethi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the "terror of note-ban" has again gripped the country and accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying the banking system with his demonetisation decision.
The Congress chief also took to Twitter to attack Modi, alleging he "snatched" the Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes from the pocket of every Indian and "gave" it to Nirav Modi, but was neither speaking a word about it nor facing Parliament. Nirav Modi, an accused in the alleged Rs 12,700-crore scam at state-run Punjab National Bank, has been absconding.
More than adequate currency in circulation, says FM Arun Jaitley
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said that there is more than adequate currency in circulation and with the banks after acknowledging that there have been reports of cash crunch in may states.
The FM stated that the ministry has reviewed the currency situation and the shortage is caused due to ‘sudden and unusual increase’ in some areas, which is being tackled quickly.
“There has been unusual spurt in currency demand in the country in last three months. In the current month, in the first 13 days itself, the currency supply increased by Rs45,000 crore. This unusual spurt in demand is seen more in some parts of the country like Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
The Ministry added that both the government and Reserve Bank of India “have taken all steps to meet this unusual demand”.
Jammu and Kashmir Bank says restores cash supply in Kashmir valley
Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Tuesday said it has restored sufficient cash supply in the valley with the timely support of Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
"Amid a scenario wherein most of the states in India are facing cash crunch and chain of ATMs stand cash starved, J&K Bank with the timely support of Jammu Regional Office of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has restored sufficient cash supply in the Kashmir valley," a spokesman of the bank said in a statement.
Acting on the disruptions reported in the functioning of ATMs due to cash starvation, J&K Bank requested the RBI to mitigate the sufferings of the people by providing sufficient cash in the valley.
Several ATMs across the valley had gone dry after deficient cash supplies hit the currency chests here few days ago. The cash situation had further deteriorated following three consecutive holidays last weekend.