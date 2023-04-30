 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atishi says Delhi L-G seeking report on Kejriwal home renovation 'unconstitutional', 'undemocratic'

PTI
Apr 30, 2023 / 06:00 PM IST

In the letter, she urged the L-G to "withdraw his communication" and "restore the scheme of governance intended by the Constitution for Delhi and its people".

Amid a row over crores of rupees spent on renovating Kejriwal's official residence, Saxena (file image) has ordered officials to secure the records of expenditure and sought a report on the matter within 15 days.

Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Sunday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying his directions seeking the seizure of records and directing executive action in connection with renovation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence is "unconstitutional" and "undemocratic".

"We hope that you will not force the elected government to approach the court once again in respect of your actions," Atishi maintained.

