Atishi directs officials to expedite water drainage, road cleaning from sections of Ring Road in Delhi

Delhi Public Works Department Minister Atishi directed officials on Sunday to expedite the process of water drainage and road cleaning from sections of Ring Road to ensure a smooth traffic flow.

Atishi visited the flood-affected spots at Chandgiram Akhada, Monastery Market, Nigambodh Ghat, Hanuman Mandir, Shantivan, Rajghat, ITO and Sachivalaya Road on Ring Road.

During her inspection, she observed that several areas from Chandgiram Akhada to ISBT-Kashmere Gate were facing waterlogging issues and there was also mud on the roads due to the flood caused by heavy rain over the last few days.

Atishi directed the officials present to expedite the process of water drainage and road cleaning from the section of the Ring Road to ensure a smooth traffic flow and provide relief to the people of Delhi.

She also directed them to work round the clock to remove the flood water from Ring Road as the road is very important for central Delhi and serves as a crucial route for lakhs of vehicles daily. She emphasised that the water-drainage and road-cleaning work should be carried out on a war footing to enable quick resumption of traffic in the area.

Atishi found water accumulated behind Nigambodh Ghat and Red Fort. To address this, she directed for the deployment of more pumps to expedite the water-drainage process, according to an official statement.

There was floodwater at Rajghat, Shantivan and on the stretch of Vikas Marg in front of ITO. The minister instructed the officials to take all necessary steps to swiftly address the situation and ensure prompt water clearance, the statement said.

Atishi expressed her satisfaction that the water level of the Yamuna river was receding. She emphasised the responsibility to restore normalcy by clearing debris and other obstacles from the tracks. She said many roads in Delhi are still affected by the floodwater and the PWD is working diligently to resolve the problem. Pumping stations are being set up and essential machinery is being deployed to accomplish the task, the minister added.