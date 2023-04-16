 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atiq ahmad, brother Ashraf to be buried at native village

Apr 16, 2023 / 05:35 PM IST

Hours after Asad was interred, Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists.

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on April 15, 2023. They were shot dead by sssailants while being taken for the medical (PTI Photo)

A day after Umesh Pal murder case accused Asad, who fell to police bullets, was buried at the Kasari Masari graveyard in Prayagraj, two more graves were dug on Sunday for his father - gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad - and uncle Asraf, both of whom were shot dead on Saturday night.

"It will take about 8-10 hours. The graves have to be 7-8 ft deep. The sun is blazing so it is taking more effort," Janu Khan, the grave digger, said while toiling in the scorching heat on Sunday afternoon.

The graveyard is located in the ancestral village of Ahmad. Khan said that Atiq Ahmad's parents were also laid to rest there.

Khan, who also prepared Asad's grave, said that it was the residents of the locality who told him to dig the graves and not Ahmad's family members.