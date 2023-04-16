English
    Atiq-Ashraf killing: 3 accused sent to 14-day judicial custody

    Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

    PTI
    April 16, 2023 / 06:55 PM IST
    Policemen attempt to apprehend an assailant who opened fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed while they were being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

    A court in Prayagraj on Sunday sent three assailants who killed gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf to 14 days' judicial custody.

    Luvlesh Tiwari (22) of Banda, Mohit, alias Sunny, (23) of Hamirpur and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) of Kasganj were caught on the spot after shooting Atiq and his brother dead outside a hospital in the Shahganj area in Prayagraj on Saturday night.

    "Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14 days' judicial custody by a court here," lawyer Manish Khanna, who represented Ahmad, told PTI.

    PTI
    first published: Apr 16, 2023 06:55 pm