Ather Energy partners with P2P scooter sharing platform

Hero MotoCorp-backed Ather Energy has partnered with dockless mobility solution provider Bounce for a scooter sharing initiative 'Peer to Peer' (P2P) with the pilot programme taking off from Bengaluru on Monday, a release said on Tuesday.

Under the partnership, the Ather 450 e-scooter purchased via Bounce's website can be booked for Rs 499 and will be delivered on priority basis post the lockdown once deliveries resume, the release said.

Bengaluru-based start up Bounce already has 'ScooterHero' a P2P initiative, under which individuals can rent out their vehicles directly during the lockdown and the partnership with Ather enables new Ather 450 owners to monetise the idle time of the vehicle by listing their vehicle on the Bounce App, it said.

Ather Energy, the electric two-wheeler maker, at present has two scooter models -- Ather 450 and Ather 450X-- in its product portfolio.

Consumers opting for this P2P models need to book the Ather 450 through the Bounce platform and on delivery the commercially registered vehicle will be listed on the Bounce app, the release said adding Bounce customers will now be able to rent the vehicle for hours or days, as listed by the owner while the consumers will be remunerated when their scooter is rented.

Ather said it has introduced new post-purchase plans (Ather One), customised for the sharing model, including new service and maintenance plan which will address the wear and tear of multi-rider usage.



