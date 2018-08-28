App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2018 09:48 AM IST | Source: PTI

Athawale opposes Sanatan's demand for dropping 'secular' word

The Dalit leader also said he was opposed to the concept of a Hindu nation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale opposed the Sanatan Sanstha's demand to remove the word "secular" from the Constitution.

The Dalit leader also said he was opposed to the concept of a Hindu nation.

Earlier in the day, Sanstha spokesperson Chetan Rajhans said the Hindutva outfit wanted the term "secular" to be dropped from the Constitution, as it is "very vague and has no specific definition or meaning".

Athawale said the word secular has kept the country integrated.

related news

"Notwithstanding anybody's demand, the word will remain in the Constitution forever," he told reporters.

Athawale, who heads RPI (A), demanded a proper probe as the "Sanstha is facing serious allegations".

However, he did not speak about the charges against the Sanstha.

The minister said the ban on the Goa-based Sanstha, as demanded by the Congress and other parties, would be of little use.

"Thoughts of a person cannot be stopped by killing him. No one should endorse violence. But those involved in violence should face stern action," he said.

Athawale said the Narendra Modi government is a secular dispensation.

"The 'Sab ka sath, sab ka vikas' motto of the BJP is a secular thought," he said.

Commenting on possibility of several opposition parties coming together against the BJP for the 2019 polls, Athawale said, "Even if the Opposition parties join hands, their unity will break over the issue of who would be prime minister. If the BJP, Shiv Sena and the RPI (A) contest 2019 elections jointly, we would win more than 42 seats of Lok Sabha in Maharashtra alone (out of 48)".
First Published on Aug 28, 2018 09:40 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.