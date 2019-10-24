Ateli Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Ateli Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Ateli is an Assembly constituency in Mahendragarh district of Haryana. This seat is reserved for General category.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 76.54% in 2014 Haryana Assembly elections and 71.59% in 2009.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Santosh Yadav won this seat by a margin of 48601 votes, which was 37.35% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 130123 votes.

Anita Yadav won this seat in the 2009 Haryana Assembly elections, beating the BJP candidate by a margin of 973 votes. INC polled 107466 votes, 22.43% of the total votes polled.