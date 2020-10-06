Atal Tunnel: Three accidents reported in 72 hours since inauguration

Just a few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Rohtang Tunnel, beneath Rohtang Pass on October 3, three accidents due to rash and negligent driving were reported in Himachal Pradesh.

As the tunnel has become the new tourist hotspot in Himachal, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and district authorities are facing new concerns with hundreds of tourists and motorists over-speeding and racing in the new tunnel, reported Outlook.

"Three accidents were reported in a single day after the tunnel was inaugurated by the Prime Minister on October 3. The accidents were recorded by the CCTV cameras installed inside the tunnel. Showing a complete disregard for traffic rules, tourists and motorists have been clicking selfies while riding,” said Brigadier K.P. Purushothaman , BRO Chief Engineer, Atal Tunnel adding that no one is allowed to station their vehicle anywhere in the middle of the tunnel.

ALSO READ: In pics | Atal Tunnel under Rohtang Pass



Speaking on the issue, the BRO official said he has requested for police deployment to prevent accidents. “Once the inaugural function finished, there has been scant deployment of traffic police personnel, resulting in complete chaos and rash driving by tourists from Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh,” Brigadier KP Purushothaman said.

Kullu SP Gaurav Singh told Outlook that the police have taken steps to curb reckless driving and over-speeding in the Atal tunnel.

To curb the mishaps BRO has imposed a complete ban on movement of vehicles carrying inflammable items like diesel, petrol, LPG and kerosene oil for the next two months. According to the report, the tunnel will also remain closed for two hours everyday, between 9 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 5 pm for carrying out maintenance activities.

The longest highway tunnel in the world, the 9.02km-long Atal Tunnel was constructed to connect Manali to Lahaul-Spiti Valley of Himachal all throughout the year. The valley that connects to Leh would earlier be cut off for about six months due to heavy snowfall.

The tunnel is built with ultra-modern specifications in the Pir Panjal range of Himalayas at an altitude of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) from the Mean Sea Level (MSL).