Atal Ji Ne Kaha: A book on Vajpayee launched; PM Modi says 'rich repository' of speeches to impact masses

"Atal Ji Ne Kaha" is the latest of the books on the BJP patriarch and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee launched today with a message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who says the life of the stalwart from Jana Sangh days to "sanyas" from politics in 2007 is a golden document, dedicated to the nation.

Authored and compiled by Brijendra Rehi, noted Doordarshan producer, senior journalist and then advisor to the former Highways Minister C P Joshi, the 320-page book is a rich repository of the former Prime Minister's select speeches and photographs besides having three interviews by the author.

In his message in the book by Darpan Publication, a unit of Darpan Video India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the book encompassing historic moments through the powerful words by Vajpayee will touch deeply to the psyche of the masses.

"Through his speeches, people will come to know of his depth on subjects and apt and visionary thoughts," Modi's message in the book said describing Vajpayee as a charismatic personality with wonderful oratory and prolific writing skills.

"I prefer to call him 'Bharat Marg Vidhata', given his foresight and vision on highways. it is his visionary approach of stitching the country through a network of highways including Golden Quadrilateral that the country is witnessing building of highways in village after village," Modi wrote.

Describing him as the first traveller in the Delhi Metro, Modi said it is his inspiration that a network of metro is being spread in many cities of the country.

Stressing that Vajpayee has etched a place in the heart of citizens due to his selfless and untiring work to the nation during more than five decades of career, Modi said Vajpayee was the lifeforce and inspiration for 125-crore citizens in 'New India Mission'.

Modi also said that with charismatic personality, Vajpayee had been extremely popular among world leaders and political opponents.

The book "Atal Ji Ne Kaha" has 26 chapters based on his speeches whether on economy, policies, small industries, social development, nuclear programme, science and technology or terrorism. It is replete with pictures of the late Prime Minister.

Rehi, who has also edited the book, has been a senior journalist and producer, associated with Doordarshan and many Hindi newspapers. He started his career in 1965 from Nathdwara and has been awarded for his works.

He has to his credit writing, producing and directing several serials for Doordarshan like Desh Ki Pukar based on the Quit India Movement.

After writing, producing and directing more than 200 documentaries including a 13-episode serial 'Asmaan Kaise Kaise' and 'Lesser Known Tribes of India', Rehi also directed a telefilm 'Pathrayi Ankhon Ke Sapne', commissioned by Doordarshan and starring Annu Kapoor.

DD's 13 episode serial sprinkled with little known facts about some of the charismatic women of yesteryears including Smita Patil and Durga Khote.