Atal Bihari Vajpayee's life in pictures: A poet, a visionary and an inspiring leader

A celebrated orator and poet, Vajpayee once said, “My poetry is a declaration of war, not an exordium to defeat. It is not the defeated soldier's drumbeat of despair, but the fighting warrior's will to win. It is not the despirited voice of dejection but the stirring shout of victory.” (Pictured - Vajpayee is seen here at the afternoon session of the 114-nation Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) summit in Kuala Lumpur of 2003. Image: Reuters)