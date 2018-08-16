Atal Bihari Vajpayee's last rites at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal

The last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here, sources in the government said.

The body of the BJP veteran will be kept at his official residence 6 A Krishna Menon Marg tonight to allow people to pay their homage.

It would be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg tomorrow morning, the sources said.

Vajpayee passed away at the AIIMS here this evening at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.