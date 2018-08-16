App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 08:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's last rites at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal

The body of the BJP veteran will be kept at his official residence 6 A Krishna Menon Marg tonight to allow people to pay their homage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The last rites of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee will take place at Rashtriya Smriti Sthal here, sources in the government said.



It would be taken to the BJP headquarters at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg tomorrow morning, the sources said.

Vajpayee passed away at the AIIMS here this evening at the age of 93 due to prolonged illness.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 08:25 pm

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #video

