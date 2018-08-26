Atal Bihari Vajpayee's ashes immersed in Bay of Bengal

The ashes of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was immersed in the Bay of Bengal today, in the presence of top leaders of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit. BJP state President Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior party leader L Ganesan and party colleagues took part in the immersion ceremony at Edward Elliots beach in Besant Nagar.

The BJP had decided to immerse the ashes in rivers across the country, beginning with the Ganga in Haridwar.

In Tamil Nadu, six locations -- Chennai, Kanyakumari, Rameswaram, Erode, Srirangam and Madurai, were selected to conduct the immersion ceremony.

The urn containing the ashes arrived here on August 22 from New Delhi and was taken to Kamalalayam, the BJP headquarters, and kept there for people to pay homage.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, DMK Working President M K Stalin and leaders of other parties had then paid their respects.

The 93-year-old patriarch passed away in New Delhi on August 16 following a prolonged illness.