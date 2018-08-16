App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 07:13 PM IST

Atal Bihari Vajpayee will be remembered for remarkable leadership: M Venkaiah Naidu

I visited him this morning but didn't imagine that the end will come so soon.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the demise of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying he will be remembered for his remarkable leadership and devotion to duty.

"I visited him this morning but didn't imagine that the end will come so soon. He is, undoubtedly, one of the tallest leaders in post independence India," he said in his condolence message.

Naidu said Vajpayee's contribution to strengthen democracy and good governance has been stupendous. He successfully ran a coalition of 23 parties with his rare persuasive charm and competence, he recalled.

"He will be remembered for ushering in the connectivity revolution in the country. His personality, oratory, devotion to duty and friendliness all combined in his remarkable leadership will be remembered for a along time to come," he said.
Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

