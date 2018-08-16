App
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 07:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a visionary, mass leader: Manohar Parrikar

Parrikar, a former Defence Minister, said he was deeply pained by the death of Vajpayee.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar condoled today the death of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, saying the country has lost a visionary and mass leader.

Parrikar, a former Defence Minister, said he was deeply pained by the death of Vajpayee. "Deeply pained by the passing away of our beloved Atal ji. India has lost a great leader, a leader of masses and a visionary who dedicated his entire life in service of the nation and its people," Parrikar tweeted.

The chief minister is currently in the US for a medical check-up after undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment in America a few months ago.

Parrikar is expected to return home on August 22. Vajpayee died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi this evening.

The 93 year old BJP stalwart was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with a variety of ailments.
