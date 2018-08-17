App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 10:01 AM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Bihari Vajpayee was a universal leader: Mohan Bhagwat

He said the void created by Vajpayee's demise would remain forever.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat today described former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as a universal leader who had instilled Indian values in public life. Vajpayee (93) died at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi this evening after a prolonged illness.

Catch the LIVE updates on Atal Bihari Vajpayee's final procession here. 

"Vajpayee was a steadfast & universally accepted leader, a great personality who instilled Bharatiya culture & values in public life (sic)," Bhagwat tweeted using the RSS's Twitter handle.

He said the void created by Vajpayee's demise would remain forever.

"We join the nation in paying our deepest respects to the departed soul," Bhagwat said.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 10:00 am

tags #Atal Bihari Vajpayee #India #Politics

