Atal Bihari Vajpayee to be accorded state funeral; 7 day mourning declared, flag to be flown at half mast

The government today announced seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee who passed away today.

In a circular, the Home Ministry also said national flag would be flown at half mast from today for seven days across India and a state funeral would be accorded to Vajpayee.

"As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, it has been decided that seven days of state mourning will be observed throughout India from August 16-22, both days inclusive.

"During this period, the national flag will be flown at half mast throughout India where it is regularly flown and there will be no official entertainment during the period of the state mourning," the Home Ministry said.

The government has also decided that the state funeral would be accorded to the former prime minister.

The national flag would also fly half mast on the day of the funeral in all Indian missions abroad.

The 93-year-old leader passed away today at AIIMS here.