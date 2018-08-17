App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 05:17 PM IST

Atal Bihari Vajpayee laid to rest, daughter Namita lights funeral pyre

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh were among the thousands of people at the Rashtriya Smriti Sthal on the banks of the Yamuna, the BJP patriarch's final resting place.

Bugles sounded the last post, uniformed soldiers clicked their heels and a sombre silence fell over the crowd as former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's mortal remains were consigned to the flames today evening, the sun setting on the life of a poet-politician who combined accommodative politics with graciousness. Foster daughter Namita Kaul Bhattacharya lit the pyre as cries of "Atal Bihari Amar Rahe" reverberated.

Several foreign dignitaries, including the king of Bhutan and the Bangladesh's foreign minister, were also present.

The former prime minister was accorded a state funeral with thousands of people joining his last journey.
