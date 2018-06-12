Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS LIVE: He is stable and responding to treatment, says hospital

Vajpayee's condition stable: AIIMS

​The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to the AIIMS here with urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, is stable today, the hospital said.

The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital yesterday. In a statement, the AIIMS said, "His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All his vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled".

A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, evaluated his condition sometime back, a source said. He continues to remain in the ICU of the cardio-thoracic centre of AIIMS, the source said. Vajpayee underwent dialysis yesterday.

The entire corridor of the first-floor ICU has been cordoned off and only patients' attendants or relatives are being allowed after showing proof. (PTI)