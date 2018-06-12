Atal Bihari Vajpayee in AIIMS LIVE: He is stable and responding to treatment, says hospital

Live now
Jun 12, 2018 04:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Manmohan Singh visits Vajpayee
Vajpayee's condition stable: AIIMS
Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS with kidney issues, undergoing dialysis
PM visits Vajpayee at AIIMS
Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh has visited Vajpayee in the hospital, according to news reports.
Vajpayee's condition stable: AIIMS
The condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was admitted to the AIIMS here with urinary tract infection, lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues, is stable today, the hospital said.
The 93-year-old leader was admitted to the hospital yesterday. In a statement, the AIIMS said, "His condition is stable. He is responding to treatment and is on injectable antibiotics. All his vital parameters are stable. He will continue to be in hospital till infection is controlled".
A team of doctors, under the supervision of AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria, evaluated his condition sometime back, a source said. He continues to remain in the ICU of the cardio-thoracic centre of AIIMS, the source said. Vajpayee underwent dialysis yesterday.
The entire corridor of the first-floor ICU has been cordoned off and only patients' attendants or relatives are being allowed after showing proof. (PTI)
Union Cabinet Minister of Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal (Shiromani Akali Dal) and Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping Pon Radhakrishnan wished former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee a speedy recovery through their posts on social media.
Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) founder and general secretary Vaiko arrived at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to meet former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee who is undergoing treatment for urinary tract infection, ANI reported.
Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS with kidney issues, undergoing dialysis
In a statement released by AIIMS yesterday, the hospital confirmed that former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had been diagonsed with Urinary Tract Infection for which he was being given appropriate treatment and was being closely monitored by a team of expert doctors.
His medical bulletin has been released, he had a urine infection & is being treated for that. I have complete hope that he will be able to go home tomorrow: Vijay Goel told ANI after visiting former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at AIIMS
Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been ailing for long, was admitted to AIIMS today following complaints of lower respiratory tract infection and kidney issues and was undergoing dialysis, hospital sources had told PTI on Monday.
PM visits Vajpayee at AIIMS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi rushed to AIIMS to meet the 93-year-old senior leader of the BJP. Modi reportedly stayed in the hospital for about 50 minutes, enquiring about Vajpayee's health and meeting his family members.
In this photograph, he is seen leaving the hospital after having visited the ailing BJP veteran. (Image : PTI)
BJP supremo Amit Shah paid a visit to ailing Vajpayee at AIIMS in New Delhi on Monday evening. (Image: PTI)
Union Health Minister JP Nadda and former Union Minister MM Joshi were among other BJP leaders who visited Vajpayee at the hospital.
Congress President Rahul Gandhi paid a visit to Vajapyee at AIIMS in the evening on Monday.
The BJP leader ruled India as prime minister for thirteen days in 1996, following which he again took the office for 13 months from 1998-99, before finally pulling a complete five-year stint as PM from 1999-2004.
Vajpayee admitted to AIIMS for routine check-up
Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was on Monday admitted to New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for what doctors described as a routine check-up and investigations.
AIIMS doctors advised that Vajpayee be hospitalized under the supervision of Dr Randeep Guleria, a pulmonologist and currently director at AIIMS.
