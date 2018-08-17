Atal Bihari Vajpayee's foreign policy decisions that cemented India's name on the world stage

One of India's well-known politicians and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee passed away aged 93 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 16, 2018.

Vajpayee was admitted to AIIMS for the past nine weeks and on Thursday - the hospital confirmed his demise via a press release.

After taking the PM’s oath, he spearheaded the spirit of economic reforms that were introduced in 1991, during the PV Narasimha Rao-led government. His policies pushed the national GDP above 8 percent and inflation below 4 percent, in 2004.

But economics was not his only forte. During his premiership, he gave a similar focus to foreign policy, often meeting up with world leaders to propel India to the forefront on the global stage.

In March 1997, during the Morarji Desai era, he was appointed as the minister of external affairs. During the same year, he gave a speech entirely in Hindi at the United Nations General Assembly. In his speech, he propagated the concept of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' - one world, one family on the global platform.

In 1978, as India's External Affairs Minister, Vajpayee visited Beijing to re-establish its on and off diplomatic ties with China since the 1962 Indo-Sino War.

After Vajpayee took oath as Prime Minister of the nation, India’s relations with the US stagnated after going against the latter’s orders to not test nuclear-powered weapons; India successfully detonated the non-weapons grade plutonium bomb during Pokhran-II in 1998.

Things between the two nations normalised after former US President Bill Clinton visited in March 2000, nearly 22 years after the last US Presidential visit.

Under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership, India clarified its stand at the global fora after the Pokharan nuclear test about No First Use - a nuclear deterrence policy that India has adhered to even now.

China, however, continued to be a difficult beast to tame. In 2003, Vajpayee was invited for a state visit by then premier Wen Jiabao. This meeting ended with both signing a declaration which focused on improving relations and cooperation between both nations.

The situation with China, on the other hand, was far more challenging but necessary to put an end to the Kashmir issue.

In February 1999, Vajpayee boarded the Delhi-Lahore bus at the invitation of Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif. The bus ride culminated with the signing of the Lahore Declaration.

But this was a sham as in June of the same year, then Pakistani President General Musharraf and Sharif authorised forces to enter and attack Kargil town in Kashmir Valley. Vajpayee, however, did not waiver for a moment; he immediately sent thousands of Indian troops to the location and the two sides battled it out for over three months.

After both the US and China refused to come to Pakistan's aid, the Kargil War ended with Pakistan incurring severe losses and Musharraf and Sharif ordering a full retreat.

Vajpayee also reintroduced the PV Narasimha Rao government's Look East Policy, which focused on improving relations with Southeast Asian nations in a bid to counter China's growing influence in the region. This strengthened trade, connectivity, security, and disaster relief operations between nations such as Indonesia and Vietnam.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also visited India during Vajpayee's premiership and both nations signed numerous defence agreements.

The trilateral IBSA Forum (India-Brazil-South Africa) was formed in 2003 via the Brasilia Declaration, and it was aimed at promoting cooperation with nations in the southern hemisphere.