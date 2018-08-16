App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2018 06:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Atal Behari Vajpayee was a great statesman: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, who was the Railway minister in Vajpayee government, said she would always cherish many fond memories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today condoled the death of former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee and said his passing away is a big loss to the country.

Banerjee, who was the Railway minister in Vajpayee government, said she would always cherish many fond memories.

"Very very saddened that the great statesman and former PM Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji is no more with us. His passing away is a very big loss to our nation. I will always cherish the many fond memories. Condolences to his family and his many admirers", she said in a tweet.

Vajpayee died at the AIIMS, New Delhi, following prolonged illness today.
First Published on Aug 16, 2018 06:17 pm

tags #AIIMS #Atal Behari Vajpayee #Current Affairs #India #Mamata Banerjee #New Delhi

most popular

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Sensex likely to be in 40,000-42,000 range by next Independence Day 2019: Poll

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

Most midcaps looking attractive; these 2 stocks could offer double-digit return in FY19

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

These 10 moneymaking ideas by experts could return 5-14% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.