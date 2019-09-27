At UNGA, PM Modi asks international community to stand united against terrorism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 27 exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges not for any single country, but for the entire world.

Addressing the 74th session of the UN General Assembly, Modi lamented on the lack of unanimity amongst the member states on the issue of terrorism, saying it dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the United Nations.

"We believe, that this is one of the biggest challenges, not for any single country, but for the entire world and humanity," Modi said as he delivered his speech in Hindi. This was his second address to the General Debate at the UN, five years after his maiden speech as Indian Prime Minister in 2014.

India had proposed a draft document in 1996 on the 'Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism' (CCIT) at the General Assembly but it remained a blueprint as the member states were unable to reach a consensus. The CCIT intends to criminalise all forms of terrorism and deny terrorists, their financiers and supporters access to funds, arms and safe havens.

"The lack of unanimity amongst us on the issue of terrorism, dents those very principles, that are the basis for the creation of the UN," Prime Minister Modi rued.

Noting that India is a country, that has given the world, not war, but Buddha's message of peace, Modi said, "And that is the reason why, our voice against terrorism, to alert the world about this evil, rings with seriousness and the outrage."

"And that is why, for the sake of humanity, I firmly believe, that it is absolutely imperative, that the world unites against terrorism, and that the world stands as one against terrorism," he asserted.

Prime Minister Modi said the largest number of supreme sacrifices made by soldiers of any country for UN peacekeeping missions is from India.

At least 160 Indian peacekeepers have paid the ultimate price while serving with the United Nations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said that various welfare schemes initiated by his government gave "the world a new hope" for a better tomorrow as he exuded confidence that the experience from these projects could be beneficial to those nations, who like India, are striving for development.

Modi said, "When a developing country is able to successfully implement the world's biggest sanitation campaign within the 'Clean India Mission', building over 110 million toilets in just five years for its countrymen, all its achievements and outcomes are an inspirational message for the entire world."

Highlighting the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, Modi in his speech said, "When a developing country, successfully runs the world's biggest health insurance scheme, giving 500 million people the facility of an annual health cover of Rs 500,000 for free treatment, the achievements and responsive systems that result from this scheme show the world a new path."

Launched in September last year, Ayushman Bharat aimed at providing medicare to over 10 crore vulnerable families or an estimated 50 crore people. Under the scheme, a health cover of Rs 5 lakh is given to each beneficiary family per year.

Referring to the Aadhaar initiative, Modi said, "When a developing country, launches for its citizens, the world's biggest digital identification program, giving them a biometric identity, thereby ensuring they can avail of their rights, and saves more than 20 billion dollars by checking corruption, the modern systems that result from it, give the world a new hope."