Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 04:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

At ‘Mamata’s Kitchen’ in West Bengal, migrant workers to get wholesome meals at Rs 5

The meals provided at Didir Rannaghar, or Mamata's Kitchen, will primarily be vegetarian and the menu will change every day. The migrant workers will be served rice, dal (pulses), shukto (vegetable stew), Khichdi (pot rice cooked with lentils and spices), and papad.

Moneycontrol News
Under the 'Mamata's Kitchen' initiative, migrant workers will be provided meals at just Rs 5 from 11 am to 3 pm every day

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has launched the ‘Didir Rannaghar'  (Mamata's Kitchen) scheme in West Bengal to provide meals to migrant workers at Rs 5 only.

The aim of the scheme is to support the migrant workers who suffered financially due to the coronavirus pandemic outbreak and the subsequent lockdown that left them with no means to earn their livelihood.

According to a News18 report, under the ‘Mamata’s Kitchen’ initiative, migrant workers will be provided meals at just Rs 5 from 11 am to 3 pm every day.

The meals provided at Didir Rannaghar will primarily be vegetarian and the menu will change every day. The migrant workers will be served rice, dal (pulses), shukto (vegetable stew), Khichdi (pot rice cooked with lentils and spices), and papad.

Three of these Mamata’s Kitchens – located in Howrah, Belgachia, and Barrackpore - have already started serving meals to the migrants. However, the West Bengal government plans to start more of these across the state with the help of various party clubs, to provide wholesome meals to the needy as Bengal is set to drown itself in festivities with the commencement of Durga Puja.

“Under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, we have decided to stand beside the people, primarily those belonging to the underprivileged sections/unorganised sectors as they have suffered a lot due to the pandemic situation. We are hopeful that Didir Rannaghar will benefit them immensely,” TMC MLA Tapas Roy said.

He informed that the party is also planning to donate clothes to the poor so that they can wear new clothes during Durga Puja.

The party has guaranteed proper hygiene at these kitchens. To make the initiative popular, posters containing messages on public hygiene will also be put up.

Meanwhile, the CPI (M) in Bengal has already launched almost 700 such kitchens across the state under the name ‘Sramojibi canteen’. They have also started 50 health clinics for those who cannot pay for healthcare facilities.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 04:15 pm

tags #Business #India #Mamata Banerjee #Mamata's kitchen #migrant workers #TMC

