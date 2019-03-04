At least four JeM terrorists caught between 2014-17 trained at Balakot: Report

Moneycontrol News

At least four militants caught between 2014 and 2017 were trained at Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) Balakot training camp, The Indian Express has reported quoting sources.

A Jaish camp in Balakot, deep inside of Pakistan, was targetted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) on February 26 in a "non-military preemptive strike".

The four militants revealed during interrogation that terrorists trained at Balakot were either sent to Kashmir or to Afghanistan, officials told the newspaper.

For instance, Waqas Mansoor, who was involved in two attacks in Kashmir and hails from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan, said that he was trained with over 100 youngsters. Out of these, officials said, over 40 were sent to Kashmir and 60 were sent to Afghanistan.

Officials also said that militants are given a three-month course, which imparts advance combat training called Daura-e-Khas and arms training called Daura-Al-Raad.

Sources told the newspaper that these details have been included in the dossier handed over to Pakistan regarding JeM's presence and operations in Pakistan.

Another militant, identified as Abdul Rehman Mughal, told interrogators that every militant sent to Kashmir was given a code name. "Mughal, during his questioning, said that in order to become a fidayeen, one has to express his willingness and apply in writing before the camp commander at Balakot," an official said.

Nasir Mohd Awain, another terrorist associated with the JeM, told officials that there are over 80 trainers in Balakot camp. Another militant, Mohd Sajid Gujjar, who was involved in an attack on an Army camp in 2015, was also trained at Balakot, according to officials. Gujjar was arrested later that year while three other militants along with him were gunned down.

"All of them were Pakistani nationals who trained with Gujjar at Balakot camp and infiltrated into the Valley together," an official told the newspaper.