At least 69 doctors resign in West Bengal, demand unconditional apology from CM Mamata Banerjee

As many as 69 doctors at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata submitted their resignations on June 14, demanding an unconditional apology from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on her warning of strict action if work is not resumed, CNN News18 has reported.

The CM, who visited the state-run SSKM hospital on June 13 in the wake of disruption of medical services in several parts of the state, asked agitating junior doctors across the state to resume work within four hours and warned them of action if the order is not followed.

Notwithstanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's warning, the junior doctors carried on with their agitation.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan urged doctors to get back to work, assuring them safety.

Emergency services were available at one or two hospitals, including Nil Ratan Sircar (NRS) Medical College and Hospital, according to PTI.

Meanwhile, a three-day-old boy died on June 14 because he reportedly did not get the ventilation service due to the strike. “My baby died due to the strike,” Ananda Bazar Patrika quoted the mourning father as saying. “Tell me what his mistake was,” added the father.

The junior doctors have been agitating since June 11 demanding security for themselves in government hospitals, after two of their colleagues were attacked and seriously injured allegedly by relatives of a patient who died at the NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The spokesperson of the joint forum of junior doctors, Dr Arindam Dutta, told PTI that demonstrations will continue till their demands are met.

Scores of doctors at some government and private hospitals in Delhi held demonstrations on June 14 by marching and raising slogans to express solidarity with their protesting colleagues in Kolkata.

Doctors under the banner of the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) held out marches in the AIIMS campus, with many wearing bandages on their foreheads.

The resident doctors associations of the Maulana Azad Medical College and associated hospitals have also joined the protest.

A group of doctors also met Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and apprised him of the demands of the medical fraternity to ensure safety and security of doctors in face of any violence in hospital premises. Vardhan has assured the doctors that he will look into their demands.