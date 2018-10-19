At least 50 dead as train runs over revellers, Punjab govt to give Rs 5 lakh to kin

At least 50 people are feared dead in Amritsar's Jora Phatak area where a train reportedly ran over people gathered for effigy burning on account of Dussehra.

According to various media reports, the mishap happened after a section of the crowd sitting on one of the two train tracks tried fleeing after they spotted an approaching train.

The crowd, according to reports ran towards the second train track, on which another train was approaching, crushing many from the crowd, including women and children.

One of the trains was coming from Jalandhar to Amritsar when the incident occurred.

At least 300 people were at the spot watching 'Ravan Dahan', sources said.

"I have lost my minor child. I want him back," the mother of one of the victims said, according to PTI.

"Several times we have been requesting the authorities and local leaders telling them to take up the issue with railway authorities to slow down the trains near this Phatak during Dussehra, but no one has listened," a local told the news agency.

People shouted slogans against local MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was present as chief guest during the event. She later said she rushed to the hospital immediately after the incident.

Extremely saddened by the train accident in Amritsar. The tragedy is heart-wrenching. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and I pray that the injured recover quickly. Have asked officials to provide immediate assistance that is required.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 19, 2018

Calling the accident "heart-wrenching", Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was "extremely saddened" to hear about the mishap, and has asked officials to provide the required assistance.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Amarinder Singh has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of deceased and free treatment to those injured in the mishap at government and private hospitals.



Rushing to Amritsar to personally supervise relief & rescue in tragic rail accident on Dussehra in Amritsar. My govt will give Rs 5 lakh to kin of each deceased & free treatment to injured in govt & pvt hospitals. District authorities have been mobilised on war footing. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 19, 2018

ADCP Lakhbir Singh said 15 bodies have been found. The toll is likely to rise, he said.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.