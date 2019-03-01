At least 4 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in encounter in J&K's Handwara

At least four security personnel and one civilian have been killed in an encounter in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir.

Two militants have also been eliminated in the encounter, CNN News 18 has reported; while at least ten security persons have been injured.

The encounter was a joint operation of the CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Earlier the news channel had reported that a militant hiding in the rubble fired indiscriminately at security personnel, critically injuring them.

Official sources told CNN News 18 that the security forces had gone to retrieve militant bodies amid a lull, when one of the two militants, earlier believed to be dead stood up and fired indiscriminately.

All the injured were taken to district hospital Handwara for treatment.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.