At least 2 killed, many feared trapped as under-construction building collapses in Karnataka

An under-construction building at Kumareshwar Nagar in Dharwad district of Karnataka has collapsed.



#SpotVisuals: An under-construction building collapses in Kumareshwar Nagar, Dharwad, many feared trapped; Search and rescue operation underway#Karnataka pic.twitter.com/zOfdnPH2zD

March 19, 2019

At least two people have died in the incident and many are feared to be trapped under the rubble.

Search and rescue operation is underway.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.